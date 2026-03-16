NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Was Interested in Finding a 'Baby Mama' With 'Great Genes,' Publicist Reveals Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT DOJ emails between Hollywood publicist and Jeffrey Epstein revealed the disgraced financier's desire to find a 'baby mama.' Lesley Abravanel March 16 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Released email correspondence between A-list Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal and dead financier Jeffrey Epstein confirms that Epstein explicitly asked her to help him find a "baby mama.” In a 2011 email exchange released by the Department of Justice, Epstein wrote to the Tinseltown power broker: "You shmooze and find me a baby mama.” Epstein specified he was looking for "great genes" and women who were "smart, pretty, funny.”

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Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT/DOJ Jeffrey Epstein reportedly wanted to find a 'baby mama.'

Siegal, who was 64 at the time, joked, "If I wasn't 102, I would take that job in a nano second.” "I need great genes," Epstein added. "Smart, pretty, funny if you were fifty years younger, whoops, forty." Siegal, whose clients included Steven Spielberg and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, replied, "I am thinking this is a position for a European who understands the mistress (in this case baby mama) mentality. You need someone young without much of a career. Maybe a professional student, someone who is kept and can just keep going to school. Also, who doesn't have much of a family herself. A wanna be socialite is NOT the way to go. Looking and looking. xoxo Peg.”

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Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE The publicist reportedly told Jeffrey Epstein to bring back a kid from Kenya.

The DOJ files and various interviews also revealed other instances where Siegal and Epstein discussed children. In a December 2009 email regarding a trip to Kenya, Siegal reportedly told Epstein she could "bring a little baby back for you….or two. Boys or girls? So Madonna,” in reference to the pop superstar’s adoption of children from Africa. Siegal has since claimed she was in "denial" regarding Epstein’s criminal behavior during their 12-year relationship, stating in a revealing New York Magazine interview that she believed him when he said he had "changed his ways" after his 2008 conviction.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's brother claims he never had any kids.

While there is no public confirmation that the disgraced financier ever officially had a child, recently released DOJ files and emails have reignited speculation about potential "secret" offspring. In a September 2011 message, Sarah Ferguson congratulated Epstein on having a "baby boy," mentioning she had heard the news from "The Duke" (likely the former Prince Andrew). One victim told the FBI in 2020 that Epstein pointed to a photo of a blonde woman on a beach and identified her as "the mother of my child." He reportedly described her as "perfect" and kept a sculpted mold of her torso in his Manhattan home. A 2002 diary entry from an unidentified victim details her giving birth to a girl at age 16 or 17. She claimed the baby was taken from her minutes later under the supervision of Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.