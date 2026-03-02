NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Investigation Erupts as FBI Tip About Dead Bodies Buried at His New Mexico Ranch Launches Fresh Probe Source: mega; Department of Justice The late predator owned the desert compound until his 2019 death. Allie Fasanella March 2 2026, Updated 3:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is finally being probed after a morbid FBI tip resurfaced. Dubbed Zorro Ranch when the late predator owned the sprawling Santa Fe property, an email alleging that girls were buried somewhere on the outskirts was included in the latest batch of Epstein-related files released in late January. The anonymous email was bizarrely addressed to Albuquerque radio host Eddy Aragon, who then alerted local authorities.

'Two Foreign Girls Were Buried on Orders of Jeffrey and Madam G'

Source: mega An email alleging that 'foreign girls' were buried near Zorro Ranch was included as an anonymous tip in the recently released Epstein files.

Someone claiming to be a former employee at the desert compound sent the disturbing message. "Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?" the anonymous sender wrote, referring to the late pedophile's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. The person noted "both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s--."

The Sender Demanded Money in Exchange for Footage of Jeffrey Epstein

Source: Department of Justice It remains unclear whether the FBI ever looked into the tip.

The writer also claimed to have video footage of Epstein engaging in s-- with minors and demanded that "1 Bitcoin” be sent later that day. "The USB will be sent anonymously to your attention by overnight courier upon receipt of the funds," the email stated. "You have my assurance this exclusive, never shared before. No attorneys. No samples. No questions please." It remains unclear whether the FBI ever looked into the tip.

New Mexico Has Approved Probe of Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

Source: Department of Justice 'I feel like New Mexico was chosen specifically because of its obscurity,' said New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.

Per Reuters, lawmakers last month passed legislation to launch an investigation into the property, which was owned by Epstein from 1993 until his suicide in federal custody while facing s-- trafficking charges in 2019. The decision was made after New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard called for a probe into the allegations. "It’s our responsibility to manage this land, and if it was being used for nefarious purposes, if it was being used for criminal purposes, we need to know," she said in a recent interview.

The Ranch Is Now Owned by a Former Texas Senator

Source: mega; @DonHuffines/x The ranch is now owned by a Texas real estate magnate and former state senator.