Ghislaine Maxwell's Mundane Prison Life Exposed in Unseen Footage Discovered in New Epstein Files: Watch
Feb. 6 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Newly released footage of Ghislaine Maxwell gives a depressing glimpse at her life in confinement.
The disgraced former British socialite, 64, can be seen inside a dirty concrete prison cell following her July 2020 arrest on multiple charges related to the serial sexual abuse of girls and young women by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Ten hours of surveillance footage of Maxwell imprisoned at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, was unearthed in the latest batch of Epstein-related files published on January 30.
Epstein's most notable s-- trafficking co-conspirator is shown donning an orange jumpsuit while puttering around the small cell.
Maxwell could be seen tidying up her bed and reading a book while waiting to find out if she would make bail. She was denied twice.
The dead pedophile's accomplice was captured at other points pacing around the unit with her arms behind her back and staring off, appearing to be deep in thought.
In another moment, she puts her face in her hands.
Ghislaine Maxwell Was Under 24-Hour Video Surveillance
At the time, Maxwell's lawyers wrote in a court filing that she was being monitored by jail psychologists for several hours a day without her knowledge.
Alleging she was being held under "uniquely onerous conditions," her attorneys also claimed she was subjected to round-the-clock surveillance and numerous body scans.
"These prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel,” the August 2020 filing said.
Where Was Ghislaine Maxwell Hiding Out Before Her Arrest?
Maxwell was taken into custody on July 2, 2020 after the FBI located her using an IMSI-catcher ("stingray") mobile phone tracking device.
The madame was found hiding out at a remote estate in Bradford, New Hampshire, that was listed at $2.5 million last year.
She was later convicted in New York in December 2021 for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Ghislaine Maxwell Was Relocated to a Cushier Prison
The former socialite was relocated to a less restrictive prison just days after meeting with the Department of Justice in August 2025. She was moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida.
Maxwell alleged in a habeas corpus petition filed on December 17, 2025 that 29 friends of Epstein were protected through "secret settlements" by the Department of Justice.
Her legal team argued in the effort to overturn her conviction that prosecutors went after her while cutting deals with other associates of the s-- offender. She also asserted that she was tried for political reasons.