Jeffrey Epstein Files Show Late Pedophile Kissing and Cuddling Little Girls in Disturbing New Photos

The release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has left many feeling unsettled — especially after the late pedophile was spotted cozying up to little girls in new photos exposed by the Department of Justice. The latest drop of photos showcased Epstein kissing and cuddling children, all of whom appeared much younger than the underage teenagers the disgraced financier admitted to paying for intercourse during a 2008 plea deal. One chilling photo hung on a wall pictured a naked infant taking a bath in a sink, while the other disturbing images were displayed on a bookshelf inside of Epstein's mansion on Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jeffrey Epstein Cuddles Little Girl

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein was seen cuddling a little girl.

The unidentified kids' faces were redacted, though Epstein could clearly be seen in one photo wearing a robe with his eyes closed, as he snuggled a little blonde girl on a striped couch. An additional snapshot showed a young child sitting on the late criminal's lap while he smiled onboard his private jet. He had his arm wrapped around the girl's stomach, as she held his hand in a light blue sweatshirt.

Jeffrey Epstein All Smiles With Little Girl on His Lap

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein smiled with a little girl on his lap aboard his private jet.

In a different picture, a small kid was sitting next to Epstein on a plane as he turned to her and puckered his lips. Another image featured him staring directly at the camera while kissing the head of a little girl who appeared to have her red hair tied in pigtails. It's unclear who any of the children are or if they happened to be one of Epstein's victims. Eerily enough, a whistleblower once tried to warn the FBI in 1996 about Epstein's gross interest in child sexual abuse material. At the time, authorities allegedly didn't do anything with the information.

FBI Did Nothing About a 1996 Child Abuse Complaint About Jeffrey Epstein

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein made a kissy face at a small child.

The person in question was Maria Farmer, who was hired by Epstein to help purchase art. She filed a complaint against him in Palm Beach, Fla., on September 3, 1996, though the late s-- offender didn't face legal consequences for at least another decade. At the time of the complaint, Epstein's former friend Bill Clinton was notably president. Farmer long insisted she tried not only warning police about Epstein's stomach-turning interests, but about his and Ghislaine Maxwell's concerning predatory behavior. Her complaint wasn't confirmed publicly by the FBI until it was included in the recently released Epstein files.

Jeffrey Epstein Files Include Several Redactions

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein kissed the head of a little girl with red hair.