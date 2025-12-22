Jeffrey Epstein Files Show Late Pedophile Kissing and Cuddling Little Girls in Disturbing New Photos
Dec. 22 2025, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
The release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has left many feeling unsettled — especially after the late pedophile was spotted cozying up to little girls in new photos exposed by the Department of Justice.
The latest drop of photos showcased Epstein kissing and cuddling children, all of whom appeared much younger than the underage teenagers the disgraced financier admitted to paying for intercourse during a 2008 plea deal.
One chilling photo hung on a wall pictured a naked infant taking a bath in a sink, while the other disturbing images were displayed on a bookshelf inside of Epstein's mansion on Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Jeffrey Epstein Cuddles Little Girl
The unidentified kids' faces were redacted, though Epstein could clearly be seen in one photo wearing a robe with his eyes closed, as he snuggled a little blonde girl on a striped couch.
An additional snapshot showed a young child sitting on the late criminal's lap while he smiled onboard his private jet. He had his arm wrapped around the girl's stomach, as she held his hand in a light blue sweatshirt.
Jeffrey Epstein All Smiles With Little Girl on His Lap
In a different picture, a small kid was sitting next to Epstein on a plane as he turned to her and puckered his lips. Another image featured him staring directly at the camera while kissing the head of a little girl who appeared to have her red hair tied in pigtails.
It's unclear who any of the children are or if they happened to be one of Epstein's victims.
Eerily enough, a whistleblower once tried to warn the FBI in 1996 about Epstein's gross interest in child sexual abuse material. At the time, authorities allegedly didn't do anything with the information.
- Bill Clinton Exposed: Former President Relaxes in Hot Tub, Parties With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in Newly Released Photos
- Bare-Chested Jeffrey Epstein Seemingly Photographed With Young Kid in Newest File Drop
- Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Boat Captain Eerily Recalls 'Transporting' Late Pedophile and 2 Young Teenagers to His Private Island
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
FBI Did Nothing About a 1996 Child Abuse Complaint About Jeffrey Epstein
The person in question was Maria Farmer, who was hired by Epstein to help purchase art. She filed a complaint against him in Palm Beach, Fla., on September 3, 1996, though the late s-- offender didn't face legal consequences for at least another decade.
At the time of the complaint, Epstein's former friend Bill Clinton was notably president.
Farmer long insisted she tried not only warning police about Epstein's stomach-turning interests, but about his and Ghislaine Maxwell's concerning predatory behavior. Her complaint wasn't confirmed publicly by the FBI until it was included in the recently released Epstein files.
Jeffrey Epstein Files Include Several Redactions
Like the photos of Epstein with little girls, several parts of files released by the DOJ on Friday, December 19, were heavily redacted, which the government claimed was done in an effort to protect potential victims.
The DOJ made thousands of documents regarding Epstein's crimes available to the public just hours before an 11:59 p.m. deadline — 30 days after President Donald Trump signed off on the Epstein Transparency Act, ordering the release of all government files related to the late pedophile.