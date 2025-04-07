Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Released From Hospital After Claiming She Had '4 Days to Live'
Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has been released from the hospital after claiming a car accident left her with only "four days to live."
According to The West Australian, Giuffre was released from the hospital after spending six days there. When leaving, she avoided the media, which is why details about her current condition remain unknown.
As OK! reported on March 31, Giuffre took to Instagram to share her harrowing news, writing, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”
Giuffree — who alleged Prince Andrew assaulted her — was accused of lying by Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey.
“If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live then a complete confession is needed,” she said. “I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail," Hervey claimed.
Police also had a different story to tell, as Australian officials — who would not confirm if what they shared was connected to Giuffre — told People there was a “minor crash” between a bus and a car, adding there were “no reported injuries.”
The Western Australia Police claimed the accident happened on March 24, shortly after 3 p.m.
“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately $2,000 worth of damage,” they revealed in their statement.
According to news.com.au, Police Commissioner Kylie Whitely gave a press conference on April 1, confirming the accident involved a 71-year-old woman at the wheel of the car and a 41-year-old woman in the passenger seat.
As OK! shared, Giuffre was charged with violating a restraining order prior to claiming she only had days to live.
Giuffre accused Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she was trafficked and forced to have s-- with him after a night out in London at Maxwell’s house, in addition to a few other occasions.
Andrew paid her millions of dollars for an out-of-court settlement but has denied all of the accusations she waged against him.