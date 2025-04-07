Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Released From Hospital After Claiming She Had '4 Days to Live'

According to The West Australian, Giuffre was released from the hospital after spending six days there. When leaving, she avoided the media, which is why details about her current condition remain unknown.

As OK! reported on March 31, Giuffre took to Instagram to share her harrowing news, writing, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”

Giuffree — who alleged Prince Andrew assaulted her — was accused of lying by Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey.