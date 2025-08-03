Prince Andrew and Donald Trump's Sick Conversations Revealed as Explosive Book Claims the President Gave Disgraced Royal a List of Masseuses He Could Use
Biographer Andrew Lownie’s upcoming book about Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, revealed shocking insight into the alleged predator’s relationship with Donald Trump during their encounters with Jeffrey Epstein and his underage victims.
Per Lownie, Andrew and the president bonded over their obsession with p---- and massages. In 2000, Trump attended model Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, where he is quoted saying of Andrew, “He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with.”
'I'm the King of Kink!'
“Shortly afterwards, and clearly good friends, Trump and Andrew were overheard at an event to discuss Trump’s plans for a golfing complex in Scotland, talking entirely about ‘p----,’ with the American producing a list of masseuses for the prince,” Lownie said of the pair’s growing friendship after Klum’s party.
The author detailed how convicted pedophile Epstein was taken aback by Andrew’s wild behaviors in the bedroom. “From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom,” Lownie quoted Epstein. “He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me — and I’m the king of kink!”
Donald Trump and Prince Andrew Seen Together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Andrew, Trump, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump were seen at the Mar-a-Lago estate in 2000 — the same year Jeffrey allegedly “stole” Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre to work for him instead of Donald.
“The resurfaced image ties Trump, Melania, Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew to the same place at the same time — raising new questions about Trump’s longstanding denials over his bond with Epstein,” an insider shared of the resurfaced images.
- Donald Trump Pictured With Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — the Same Year President Claims He Kicked Late Pedophile Out of His Club: Photos
- Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago Spa Years Before Late Accuser's Suicide
- Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Afraid' of Donald Trump in the Final Years Leading Up to His Death, Author Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Virginia Giuffre Accuses Prince Andrew of Rape
Accusations about Andrew being a sexual predator came about in 2014 court filings from Virginia, who claimed Jeffrey trafficked her to the prince, who went on to rape her at least three times.
Virginia, who committed suicide in April, settled a civil case with Andrew for an undisclosed amount of money in 2022.
Prince Andrew Tells Virginia Giuffre Her Toes Are 'So Irresistible'
As OK! previously reported, Virginia provided detailed information in her diary about her time with Andrew.
“I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath,” she wrote. “The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him.”
“He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure,” Virginia added.
“‘I love your feet,’ he whispered. ‘They are so irresistible,’” she documented of what Andrew told her as he licked her toes. “That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and, in turn, Jeffrey and Ghislaine.”