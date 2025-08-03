ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew and Donald Trump's Sick Conversations Revealed as Explosive Book Claims the President Gave Disgraced Royal a List of Masseuses He Could Use Source: mega Prince Andrew and Donald Trump have more in common than one may think. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 3 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Biographer Andrew Lownie’s upcoming book about Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, revealed shocking insight into the alleged predator’s relationship with Donald Trump during their encounters with Jeffrey Epstein and his underage victims. Per Lownie, Andrew and the president bonded over their obsession with p---- and massages. In 2000, Trump attended model Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, where he is quoted saying of Andrew, “He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm the King of Kink!'

Source: mega Prince Andrew was given a list of masseuses from Donald Trump.

“Shortly afterwards, and clearly good friends, Trump and Andrew were overheard at an event to discuss Trump’s plans for a golfing complex in Scotland, talking entirely about ‘p----,’ with the American producing a list of masseuses for the prince,” Lownie said of the pair’s growing friendship after Klum’s party. The author detailed how convicted pedophile Epstein was taken aback by Andrew’s wild behaviors in the bedroom. “From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom,” Lownie quoted Epstein. “He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me — and I’m the king of kink!”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Prince Andrew Seen Together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein was accused of 'stealing' victim Virginia Giuffre from Donald Trump.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Accuses Prince Andrew of Rape

Source: mega Virginia Giuffre killed herself in April.

Accusations about Andrew being a sexual predator came about in 2014 court filings from Virginia, who claimed Jeffrey trafficked her to the prince, who went on to rape her at least three times. Virginia, who committed suicide in April, settled a civil case with Andrew for an undisclosed amount of money in 2022.

Prince Andrew Tells Virginia Giuffre Her Toes Are 'So Irresistible'

Source: mega Prince Andrew allegedly licked Virginia Giuffre's toes.