Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Defends Country Singer After Video Shows Him Picking His Nose: 'He's Always Had a Little Tic'
Bunnie Xo is one protective wife!
During the Monday, November 25, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, the social media star addressed a viral clip of the country singer picking his nose during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16.
"Everybody says he ate it, but I saw him roll it in his hand first, kind of flick it, and then just touch his mouth," Bunnie said. "But for everyone saying he did … First of all, my husband has a little tic, OK? He’s always had a little tic, and when he’s nervous, he picks his f------ nose."
"The fact that the world is like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe Jelly Roll f------ is eating a booger…’ And for those who said they can believe, you know who we f------- are," she explained. "We’re dirtbags. We pride ourselves on being dirtbags… Let the man eat his d--- f------ booger."
The podcast host even shifted focus by highlighting Jelly Roll’s kind-hearted nature.
"The man does so much good in this world and the lady that posted this… Come on, man. This man is a f------ angel on Earth who does nothing but good for people, and everybody’s like, ‘Oop, there’s the booger-eater,'” she vented in her podcast.
"It’s just like, how can f------ childish can we be, dude? I don't care. I love my little Boogie Roll," she continued.
Bunnie and Jelly Roll’s relationship dates back to 2015 when they met at one of his Las Vegas shows while she was in an abusive relationship.
After her split, the couple’s connection blossomed. Within a year, the “Save Me” vocalist proposed, and they tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding the same day.
In 2023, they returned to the same chapel to renew their vows.
In a November 20 interview with People, Jelly Roll revealed the duo has never spent more than two weeks apart.
“Fourteen days has been our rule kind of from the beginning,” he explained. “We actually just implemented that same rule with our 16-year-old [daughter Bailee]. We realized that we were going a month or two at a time without seeing her, and I was like, this just needs to be family.”
Jelly Roll, who described his wife as “the person you show up to when the chips are down,” shared he loves touring with Bunnie, as it always feels like they're on vacation.
“My wife loves gothic stuff, so she likes going to the oldest church in town. This is what really tickles her fancy,” he said.