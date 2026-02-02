Jelly Roll Slammed After Calling Himself a 'Dumb Redneck' While Refusing to Give His Opinion About ICE

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll faced backlash from fans after declining to share his opinions on ICE, instead brushing off the questions by calling himself a "dumb redneck." "I can tell you that people shouldn't care to hear my opinion," Jelly Roll, 41, told reporters at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Jelly Roll Called Himself a 'Dumb Redneck'

"You know, I'm a dumb redneck, I didn't have a phone for 18 months. I've had one for four months that don't got social media," the "Wild Ones" singer continued. The musician (real name: Jason BeFord) confessed he "was so disconnected with what was happening." “I grew up in a house of, like, insane pandemonium. Like, I didn’t even know politics were f------ real until I was in my mid-20s in jail,” Jelly Roll claimed. “Like, that’s how disconnected [you are] when you grew up in a drug-addict household. You think we, like, had common calls about what’s happening in rural politics? Like, we’re just trying to find a way to survive, man, you know?”

Jelly Roll Promised to Share His Views Soon

The musician promised he "does have a lot to say" and would share his thoughts soon. “I’m going through it the next week, and everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I’ve ever spoke in my life. So, I look forward to it,” he added. The clip quickly sparked commentary online, with many calling out the musician for his "privilege." "For me, this only further proves that white privilege applies across the board, whether you're white and struggling financially or white and affluent, you still benefit from it," one critic wrote, while another user added, "being interviewed holding a Grammy while blaming your upbringing for not having a clue of what’s going on in the world is INSANE work." A third critic penned, "Basically 'I’m a redneck' is he loves Trump and loves ICE." Jelly Roll took home three Grammys during the February 1 ceremony: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Amen" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Bad Bunny Blasted Ice During Acceptance Speech

Bad Bunny, who took home one of the night's most coveted awards, Album of the Year, received a standing ovation after slamming the ongoing violence at the hands of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during his speech. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out," he declared while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album, prompting cheers from the audience. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

Bad Bunny Received Standing Ovation During 2026 Grammys

