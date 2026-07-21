Jelly Roll's Daughter Teases Shocking Bunnie Xo Divorce Revelation: 'The Internet's About to Crumble'

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Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, is making it clear that the public doesn't know the full story behind her father and adoptive mother Bunnie Xo's divorce. During a TikTok Live on Sunday, July 19, the 18-year-old passionately defended her family while calling out critics who have flooded her social media with messages about the breakup. “Don’t y’all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I’m so done,” she ranted. “Get the f---- out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s---. I don’t care. I don’t want to talk about it.”

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Source: @baileeannnnn/Instagram Bailee Ann DeFord defended Jelly Roll during a TikTok Live.

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Although she insisted she wasn't ready to reveal everything, DeFord hinted that the truth could dramatically change how people view the ordeal. “Y’all have no f----- idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f----- wait,” she shared. “Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f----- crumble the day that I open my mouth. It’s not a difference in f----- opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f---- even. I’m for real so done.”

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Jelly Roll, the “Christian” role model they want to shove down our throats.



Meanwhile, his daughter is going live like this, fighting his battles for more publicity.



If you’re a fan of this man, rethink your choices. pic.twitter.com/i2IKbayvvR — Honest Ash (@realhonestash) July 20, 2026 Source: @realhonestash/X

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Jelly Roll Quietly Filed for Divorce

Source: @baileeannnnn/Instagram The 18-year-old said the public does not know the full story behind his divorce from Bunnie Xo.

DeFord's comments come after Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for divorce from the podcast host. According to court documents obtained by a news outlet, the country singer submitted the filing on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's official date of separation.

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Bailee Previously Asked Fans to Stay Out of It

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Source: MEGA Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May, citing ‘irreconcilable differences.'

This isn't the first time Bailee has spoken out about the public reaction to her parents' breakup. Last month, she addressed the situation on TikTok Stories, urging people to stop inserting themselves into her family's private matters. “I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” Bailee wrote. “It’s f-- crazy.” “Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house — not mine,” she added. While she declined to discuss the details at the time, she hinted that she may eventually tell her side of the story. “I’m not speaking on it — yet,” she concluded.

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A Message of Gratitude for Supporters

Source: MEGA Bailee Ann DeFord previously urged social media users to stop commenting on her family's private matters.

Hours later, Bailee returned to social media with a more uplifting message to her supporters. “I can say on a more positive note — thank you to everyone who is showing me so much love and kindness through everything. At the end of the day, no matter what, we are all humans with feelings and that is worthy of compassion,” she penned. “Thank you for the kind messages, the words of support, and those of you who go out of your way to make me feel protected & seen. I love y'all. I will never forget those of you that have shown me empathy when I'm seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much. And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand & respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn't have to mean we throw away our human decency. I love ALL of you,” she added.

Her Family's Difficult Journey