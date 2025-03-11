Jelly Roll Rocks Daisy Dukes and Shakes Up Masculinity in New Weight Loss Ad

In the playful commercial, Jelly Roll drives a striking red pickup truck to a charming rest stop, complete with a gas station, motel and diner. He steps out rocking a white shirt layered under a blue cutoff flannel, paired with light-wash cutoff shorts and black cowboy boots. Throw in a pair of slick black sunglasses, and he’s turning heads before even reaching the Zevia refrigerator!

Two wide-eyed boys from across the street can’t help but stare as Jelly Roll saunters over, all while Salt-N-Peppa's catchy hit “Whatta Man” sets the perfect backdrop.

“Jelly Roll in a Zevia commercial? This is huge,” one boy exclaims. “By choosing him as a spokesperson for their zero-sugar soda, Zevia is dismantling the notion that ‘real men’ cannot be conscious of what goes into their bodies. Mr. Roll, now, quite literally is the poster child for sweet authenticity.”