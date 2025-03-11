Jelly Roll Rocks Daisy Dukes and Shakes Up Masculinity in New Weight Loss Ad
Whatta man, indeed! Country sensation Jelly Roll is starting the conversation about body positivity and masculinity as he confidently flaunted his legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes for a new beverage commercial on March 10.
The 40-year-old star graces the screen in a bold new ad for Zevia, a zero-sugar, zero-artificial-ingredient soda, reminding everyone that real men care about what they consume.
In the playful commercial, Jelly Roll drives a striking red pickup truck to a charming rest stop, complete with a gas station, motel and diner. He steps out rocking a white shirt layered under a blue cutoff flannel, paired with light-wash cutoff shorts and black cowboy boots. Throw in a pair of slick black sunglasses, and he’s turning heads before even reaching the Zevia refrigerator!
Two wide-eyed boys from across the street can’t help but stare as Jelly Roll saunters over, all while Salt-N-Peppa's catchy hit “Whatta Man” sets the perfect backdrop.
“Jelly Roll in a Zevia commercial? This is huge,” one boy exclaims. “By choosing him as a spokesperson for their zero-sugar soda, Zevia is dismantling the notion that ‘real men’ cannot be conscious of what goes into their bodies. Mr. Roll, now, quite literally is the poster child for sweet authenticity.”
With a beaming smile, Jelly holds up his favorite flavor — Creamy Root Beer Zevia. He explained his choice to participate in the commercial: it’s a part of his mission to inspire men everywhere to be mindful of their health.
“I think being honest about that choice and the ongoing commitment (and slip-ups) has helped people feel like they aren’t alone if they are going through something similar and that’s why I wanted to be honest with my health journey,” Jelly stated.
Jelly Roll — who was born as Jason Bradley DeFord — has been navigating a rollercoaster weight loss journey for nearly a decade. He recently revealed that he began reconsidering his lifestyle choices amidst “partly age and partly just being where I am in my life.”
“Looking at my family and knowing I want to be here as long as possible, I really had to make a choice and constant decision to keep up that choice when it came to what I end up consuming — physically and mentally,” Jelly shared. “Finding options that help me keep that going was important to me, and making sure you evaluate what is in the stuff you’re consuming has been a game changer for me.”
A candid 2018 Instagram post revealed Jelly once tipped the scales at over 500 pounds. The wake-up call hit hard during a doctor’s visit, and a spiral of overeating, drinking and substance abuse followed. However, he committed to his health journey in 2016, shedding around 200 pounds.
Sure, 2018 offered its setbacks when he gained back 60 pounds, but Jelly Roll's perseverance pushed him onward.
By April 2024, he shared that he lost another 70 pounds. “I’ve been really kicking a--, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he declared. “I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”
In a bombshell update in October 2024, Jelly proudly announced an update in his weight loss journey: “I’m officially down a hundred f------- pounds.”
“I feel this good just losing 100 pounds. I’m 420-something now,” he revealed on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I’m walking around different, talking different, my shoulders are setting different, I’m moving different.”