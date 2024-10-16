Jelly Roll Says He Was 'a Bad Person' in His 30s: 'I'm So Embarrassed'

In a candid revelation, Jelly Roll opened up about his troubled past in a recent interview.

The 38-year-old singer shared his journey from a problematic youth in Antioch, Tenn., to the self-aware individual he is now.

"I was a really horrible kid all the way into my mid-20s," he said during the October 14 episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose Podcast.”

"I look back at those years, Jay, and I'm so embarrassed to talk about them. I was still a bad person in my early 30s," he admitted.