Jelly Roll 'Got Off the Internet' After Growing 'Tired of Being Bullied' About His Weight, Singer's Wife Bunnie XO Reveals
Bunnie XO has her man's back!
The wife of breakout country star Jelly Roll recently took to social media to clap back at haters after finding herself furious by trolls hurting her husband's feelings.
"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f------ weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby," Bunnie XO revealed via TikTok. "My husband doesn't show it to you guys but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him."
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host continued: "The internet can say whatever the f--- they want about you and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f--- we're not."
"Don't bully people because you never know where they are mentally," Bunnie XO warned viewers.
The "Wild Ones" singer's wife — who tied the knot with Jelly Roll in 2016 — reiterated how she will forever unapologetically defend her husband no matter what the haters continue to have to say.
"I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for the f------ underdogs," she sternly stated. "You're never gonna bully me, you're never gonna lie about me or my family and I will fight 'til the end."
"All you gotta do is just leave me and my family the f--- alone and you won't get called out," Bunnie XO concluded.
- 'Skeptical' Jelly Roll Once Declined Meeting Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Getting Weird Feeling
- Kelsea Ballerini and Jelly Roll Praised for Being Relatable After Going 'Off Prompter' at 2024 CMT Music Awards
- 2024 CMT Music Awards: Amber Riley, Jelly Roll, Mickey Guyton and More Turn Heads on the Red Carpet — Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Bunnie XO doesn't have any biological children of her own, she is a proud stepmom to Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee, 15, and son Noah, 7.
"[Bunnie] helped me raise my daughter," Jelly Roll previously told Music Mayhem. "We've had custody of her for the last nine years."
He gushed: "It just takes a real selfless person to help raise a child they didn’t birth."
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll's feelings of love toward one another is clearly mutual, as they never hesitate to praise their spouse when given the chance.
"We don’t really do the Valentine’s Day thing… flowers, posts, love letters, etc. is a constant in our relationship. But I will never miss an opportunity to show this beautiful woman off, so if this is another excuse to show everyone how amazing and beautiful you are. Happy Valentine’s Day," the "Save Me" hitmaker expressed back in February.
Bunnie XO shared a precious post earlier this month after her man won three major awards at the 2024 CMT Music Awards — Video of the Year for "Need a Favor," Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.
"My sweet husband the visionary. The maestro of misfits. You are not an overnight success story, this has been 20 years in the making," her tribute for Jelly Roll read in part.