Jelly Roll Shows Off 'Ozempic Face' in New Selfie as He Jokes It's 'AI'

Jelly Roll is continuing to revel in his dramatic weight-loss transformation. The country music star took to Instagram on the night of Tuesday, November 25, to post a selfie in which he showed off his slimmed-down look, complete with a freshly clean-shaven face. The 40-year-old "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker wore black overalls with an olive-toned shirt and kept his expression serious — however, he joked in the caption, "AI is getting crazy these days."

View this post on Instagram Source: @jellyroll615/instagram Jelly Roll posted a selfie on Tuesday, November 25, that showcased his weight-loss transformation.

Social Media Reactions to Jelly Roll's Latest Selfie

Source: mega Jelly Roll has been showing off his dramatic weight loss transformation while on tour.

One social media user compared the country singer to actor John Cena, quipping "Jelly Cena💪🏻" on the post. Another told him to "bring the beard back," while a third person raved, "Wow!!! You look like a whole new person!!" A fourth added, "The Incredible Shrinking Jelly Roll!"

'We're Trying to See If a Face Lift Might Be in Order'

Source: @jellyroll615/instagram Jelly Roll joked the photo was actually AI.

The Grammy-nominated artist's wife, Bunnie XO, shared a clip to Instagram on Thursday, November 13, revealing her man was ready to shave his signature facial hair. "I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one frickin' time," she told her followers. "And you guys know, as women, we get catfished, 'cause we don't know what the h---'s under there." In the video, Jelly Roll quipped, "We're trying to see if a face lift might be in order."

Why Would Jelly Roll Need a Face Lift?

Source: @jellyroll615/instagram; mega Jelly Roll has lost over 200 pounds naturally.

The "Need a Favor" singer was likely referring to what's been described as "Ozempic face," which is when you appear gaunt due to rapid weight loss. However, Jelly Roll insisted he hasn't used a weight-loss drug to shed the weight, and he has reportedly lost over 200 pounds the old-fashioned way.

Why Is Jelly Roll 'Afraid' of Ozempic?

Source: mega Jelly Roll admitted he's 'afraid' of experiencing side effects from Ozempic.