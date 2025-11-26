or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
HEALTH

Jelly Roll Shows Off 'Ozempic Face' in New Selfie as He Jokes It's 'AI'

composite photo of jelly roll
Source: mega; @jellyroll615/instagram

Jelly Roll has been feeling himself lately since losing upwards of 200 pounds.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Jelly Roll is continuing to revel in his dramatic weight-loss transformation.

The country music star took to Instagram on the night of Tuesday, November 25, to post a selfie in which he showed off his slimmed-down look, complete with a freshly clean-shaven face.

The 40-year-old "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker wore black overalls with an olive-toned shirt and kept his expression serious — however, he joked in the caption, "AI is getting crazy these days."

Source: @jellyroll615/instagram

Jelly Roll posted a selfie on Tuesday, November 25, that showcased his weight-loss transformation.

Social Media Reactions to Jelly Roll's Latest Selfie

image of Jelly Roll has been showcasing his dramatic weight loss transformation while on tour.
Source: mega

Jelly Roll has been showing off his dramatic weight loss transformation while on tour.

One social media user compared the country singer to actor John Cena, quipping "Jelly Cena💪🏻" on the post.

Another told him to "bring the beard back," while a third person raved, "Wow!!! You look like a whole new person!!"

A fourth added, "The Incredible Shrinking Jelly Roll!"

'We're Trying to See If a Face Lift Might Be in Order'

image of Jelly Roll joked that the photo was actually AI.
Source: @jellyroll615/instagram

Jelly Roll joked the photo was actually AI.

The Grammy-nominated artist's wife, Bunnie XO, shared a clip to Instagram on Thursday, November 13, revealing her man was ready to shave his signature facial hair.

"I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one frickin' time," she told her followers. "And you guys know, as women, we get catfished, 'cause we don't know what the h---'s under there."

In the video, Jelly Roll quipped, "We're trying to see if a face lift might be in order."

Jelly Roll

Why Would Jelly Roll Need a Face Lift?

image of Jelly Roll has lost over 200 pounds naturally.
Source: @jellyroll615/instagram; mega

Jelly Roll has lost over 200 pounds naturally.

The "Need a Favor" singer was likely referring to what's been described as "Ozempic face," which is when you appear gaunt due to rapid weight loss.

However, Jelly Roll insisted he hasn't used a weight-loss drug to shed the weight, and he has reportedly lost over 200 pounds the old-fashioned way.

Why Is Jelly Roll 'Afraid' of Ozempic?

image of Jelly Roll has shared he's 'afraid' of experiencing side effects from Ozempic.
Source: mega

Jelly Roll admitted he's 'afraid' of experiencing side effects from Ozempic.

The "Save Me" singer has explained he fears potential side effects from taking Ozempic, namely acid reflux.

"I just was afraid of it ..." he said on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast last December. "As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords."

The performer continued, "I just could not afford any acid reflux. So I want to be very clear that I've done it naturally, but it wasn't out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it."

