or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jelly Roll
OK LogoCOUPLES

'I Couldn't Even Get Aroused': Jelly Roll Admits S-- Life With Wife Bunnie XO Was 'Horrible' Before His Dramatic Weight Loss

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo
Source: mega;@xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Jelly Roll has dropped an impressive 200 pounds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Updated 7:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll revealed some NSFW details about how his health impacted intimacy with wife Bunnie XO.

After losing over 200 pounds, the singer appeared on the Wednesday, December 10, episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience," where he admitted his "s-- life" with his spouse was "horrible" due to his weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Admits His Weight Impacted Intimacy With Wife Bunnie XO

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Jelly Roll admitted he 'could't get aroused' sexually before he lost a significant amount of weight.
Source: @jre/youtube

Jelly Roll admitted he 'could't get aroused' sexually before he lost a significant amount of weight.

When Rogan pondered whether that had anything to do with his wife, he cheekily replied, "Dude, I married a f------ big t----ed blonde beautiful woman, dog. You know what I mean? Like, I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you’re crying."

"You know? And I couldn’t... I couldn’t even get aroused," he confessed. "I was so big."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo. ofThe singer joked being intimate was like 'having to play Twister.'
Source: mega

The singer joked being intimate was like 'having to play Twister.'

The "Need a Favor" vocalist bluntly said it was like "having to play Twister to have s--."

"Left foot here, right foot on the X. Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something," he quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer's Spouse Poked Fun at His 'Hot' New Look

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The father-of-two lost over 200 pounds.
Source: @jellyroll615/instagram

The father-of-two lost over 200 pounds.

To go along with his transformation, the star shaved off his facial hair for the first time in a decade, leaving him looking unrecognizable.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host praised his new appearance but also poked fun at her husband, noting on her show, "After he shaved, he’s got a little peanut [head]. Slender. It looks like Beetlejuice."

"I don’t even want him to grow the goatee back," she admitted. "I want him to keep the mullet and do the frickin’ weird cop mustache that he had. Oh my God, it was so hot. It looks so good, I’m like, 'Baby, leave that.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram

Bunnie XO thought her man's clean-shaven look was 'so hot.'

In December 2024, the Grammy nominee told his lover he wants to be on the cover of Men's Health by 2026, sharing, "I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

"I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long," he spilled. "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed. They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don’t really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jelly Roll Take Ozempic to Lose Weight?

Photo of Jelly Roll admitted he was too 'afraid' to use a weight-loss drug like Ozempic.
Source: mega

Jelly Roll admitted he was too 'afraid' to use a weight-loss drug like Ozempic.

Jelly Roll shaped up the old-fashioned way, explaining he was "afraid" to use popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

"As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux," he noted. "Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.