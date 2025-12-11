'I Couldn't Even Get Aroused': Jelly Roll Admits S-- Life With Wife Bunnie XO Was 'Horrible' Before His Dramatic Weight Loss

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll revealed some NSFW details about how his health impacted intimacy with wife Bunnie XO. After losing over 200 pounds, the singer appeared on the Wednesday, December 10, episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience," where he admitted his "s-- life" with his spouse was "horrible" due to his weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Admits His Weight Impacted Intimacy With Wife Bunnie XO

Source: @jre/youtube Jelly Roll admitted he 'could't get aroused' sexually before he lost a significant amount of weight.

When Rogan pondered whether that had anything to do with his wife, he cheekily replied, "Dude, I married a f------ big t----ed blonde beautiful woman, dog. You know what I mean? Like, I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you’re crying." "You know? And I couldn’t... I couldn’t even get aroused," he confessed. "I was so big."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The singer joked being intimate was like 'having to play Twister.'

The "Need a Favor" vocalist bluntly said it was like "having to play Twister to have s--." "Left foot here, right foot on the X. Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something," he quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer's Spouse Poked Fun at His 'Hot' New Look

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jellyroll615/instagram The father-of-two lost over 200 pounds.

To go along with his transformation, the star shaved off his facial hair for the first time in a decade, leaving him looking unrecognizable. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host praised his new appearance but also poked fun at her husband, noting on her show, "After he shaved, he’s got a little peanut [head]. Slender. It looks like Beetlejuice." "I don’t even want him to grow the goatee back," she admitted. "I want him to keep the mullet and do the frickin’ weird cop mustache that he had. Oh my God, it was so hot. It looks so good, I’m like, 'Baby, leave that.'"

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2024, the Grammy nominee told his lover he wants to be on the cover of Men's Health by 2026, sharing, "I wanna have one of the biggest transformations." "I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long," he spilled. "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed. They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don’t really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jelly Roll Take Ozempic to Lose Weight?

Source: mega Jelly Roll admitted he was too 'afraid' to use a weight-loss drug like Ozempic.