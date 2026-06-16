Jelly Roll Gives 'Weight Loss Update' After Bombshell Divorce Filing as Bunnie Xo's Cryptic Posts Hint at Marital Demise: Watch
June 16 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll may have lost the weight, but it looks like he's lost something else too.
The musician, 41, took to Instagram on Monday, June 15, to share a video of himself trying protein powder, raving about the first flavor he actually liked, comparing the mix of water and almond milk to a "sweet treat." It was a lighthearted glimpse into his ongoing transformation.
What Jelly Roll's followers didn't know yet was that hours later, news would break that he had filed to legally end his and Bunnie Xo's nearly 10-year marriage. Confirmed by multiple sources, the country artist submitted a divorce petition in Tennessee on May 18 — a full month before the internet caught wind of it.
From Closer Than Ever to Over
So now, just months after Grammy glory and a remarkable physical transformation, country rap star Jelly Roll is facing a very different kind of spotlight.
The split sent shockwaves through their fanbase, coming on the heels of Jelly Roll's ongoing weight-loss journey and what had appeared to be a rock-solid, ride-or-die partnership.
Jelly Roll had gushed that his weight loss "dramatically" changed his marriage, joking that he was suddenly "chasing her around the house" like "a teenage kid again." He called himself "the Pink Panther," sneaking up on Bunnie around every corner.
Reading Between the Posts
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But Bunnie, 46, may have already seen the plot twist coming.
Just two days after Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce, the podcaster, real name Alisa DeFord, posted a cryptic TikTok of herself looking around suspiciously, captioned: "Women's intuition when that s--- don't add up." And that wasn't the only clue she left behind.
Hours before the divorce news went public, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared a video of herself mouthing every word of Nickelback's iconic breakup anthem "How You Remind Me."
In hindsight, the song choice speaks for itself.
The End of an Era
Sources say the split was mutual and handled privately, though nothing about the unraveling has felt particularly quiet.
The two had been together for nearly a decade, having said "I do" on August 31, 2016, after meeting just one year prior.
Their love story was never conventional. Bunnie worked in the s-- industry for the majority of their marriage before walking away in 2023, a chapter she spoke about openly, and one Jelly Roll stood by her through without hesitation.
What is clear is that the writing was on the wall long before the rest of the world caught up. Bunnie's last appearance on Jelly Roll's Instagram was May 3, the same month he filed for divorce.