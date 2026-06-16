NEWS Jelly Roll Gives 'Weight Loss Update' After Bombshell Divorce Filing as Bunnie Xo's Cryptic Posts Hint at Marital Demise: Watch Source: MEGA Jelly Roll took to Instagram to share about his weight-loss journey, while estranged wife Bunnie Xo, had a few of her own things to say. Olivia Callanan June 16 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jelly Roll may have lost the weight, but it looks like he's lost something else too. The musician, 41, took to Instagram on Monday, June 15, to share a video of himself trying protein powder, raving about the first flavor he actually liked, comparing the mix of water and almond milk to a "sweet treat." It was a lighthearted glimpse into his ongoing transformation. What Jelly Roll's followers didn't know yet was that hours later, news would break that he had filed to legally end his and Bunnie Xo's nearly 10-year marriage. Confirmed by multiple sources, the country artist submitted a divorce petition in Tennessee on May 18 — a full month before the internet caught wind of it.

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From Closer Than Ever to Over

Source: MEGA Fans were shocked over the divorce filing as Jelly Roll had just credited his weight loss for saving his marriage.

So now, just months after Grammy glory and a remarkable physical transformation, country rap star Jelly Roll is facing a very different kind of spotlight. The split sent shockwaves through their fanbase, coming on the heels of Jelly Roll's ongoing weight-loss journey and what had appeared to be a rock-solid, ride-or-die partnership. Jelly Roll had gushed that his weight loss "dramatically" changed his marriage, joking that he was suddenly "chasing her around the house" like "a teenage kid again." He called himself "the Pink Panther," sneaking up on Bunnie around every corner.

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Reading Between the Posts

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Source: MEGA Looking back, Bunnie Xo's social media was sending a message long before the headlines did.

But Bunnie, 46, may have already seen the plot twist coming. Just two days after Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce, the podcaster, real name Alisa DeFord, posted a cryptic TikTok of herself looking around suspiciously, captioned: "Women's intuition when that s--- don't add up." And that wasn't the only clue she left behind. Hours before the divorce news went public, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared a video of herself mouthing every word of Nickelback's iconic breakup anthem "How You Remind Me." In hindsight, the song choice speaks for itself.

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The End of an Era

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo appeared to be each other's biggest supporters, with few seeing the end coming.