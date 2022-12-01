Would Jennifer Lopez Do 'Gigli' Sequel With Ben Affleck Despite Their 2003 Flick Bombing At The Box Office?

Affleck noted the flop showed him more about living in Hollywood and the filmmaking industry as well.

"Really, the truth about that movie and what it taught me was how much everything around a movie sort of dictates the way people see it. But if the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," he explained to Entertainment Weekly in January. "So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."