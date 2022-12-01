Would Jennifer Lopez Do 'Gigli' Sequel With Ben Affleck Despite Their 2003 Flick Bombing At The Box Office?
Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to mix business with pleasure! While participating in Vogue's 73 Questions series, the superstar was asked what movie of hers she'd loved to film a sequel for, and she didn't have to take single second before replying, Gigli, the 2003 movie she and husband Ben Affleck starred in together.
Since the flick was panned by critics and didn't perform at the box office, the cameraman and narrator of the clip couldn't help but quip, "Critically acclaimed." The singer laughed at the playful jab, and when the former questioned who makes her "laugh the most between takes," she responded, "My husband, Ben."
Despite Gigli's negative reviews, the father-of-three, 50, insisted he's grateful for the movie since it's where he and Lopez, 53, first met in 2001.
Affleck noted the flop showed him more about living in Hollywood and the filmmaking industry as well.
"Really, the truth about that movie and what it taught me was how much everything around a movie sort of dictates the way people see it. But if the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," he explained to Entertainment Weekly in January. "So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."
After the twosome hit off, they became engaged but ended their romance in 2004. However, they found their way back to each other by 2021 and tied the knot this past July.
JENNIFER LOPEZ'S SON MAX SWEETLY NAPS ON HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK'S SHOULDER DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Lopez got candid about their "painful" first breakup while chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe earlier this month.
"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago ... it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. Couldn't get it right," recalled the mom-of-two. "But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."