Jen Shah Admits She 'Could Not Breathe' While On Her Way To Serve 6.5 Year Prison Sentence For Telemarketing Fraud

"I didn't think I'd make it through today, " she recalled. "It felt surreal as we drove to Bryan FPC just minutes away from having to surrender. My worst fear and the unimaginable was about to happen — having to say goodbye to my sweet husband and previous baby Omar [Shah] (he'll always be my baby even though he's a senior in HS.)"

After recalling her gut wrenching final goodbyes to her spouse and her son, Shah recalled the shock of now becoming a prisoner. "I feel like my life is ending and I am truly scared, she penned in the note. "I feel like I don't belong here. I thought I could do this but I've decided I can't. I want to go home right now, but I know that's impossible. Please Allah, help me, please."