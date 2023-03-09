Jen Shah Admits She 'Could Not Breathe' While On Her Way To Serve 6.5 Year Prison Sentence For Telemarketing Fraud
Jen Shah spoke out for the first time since beginning her life behind bars.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum — through a representative — took to her Instagram on Thursday, March 9, to share a text post of her journal entry recalling her last moments of freedom before surrendering to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas for the next six-and-a-half years.
"Two miles from Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC), I could not breathe and my hands went numb," Shah recalled of the drive to jail on February 17, with her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah. "I knew I was having an anxiety attack."
"I made Coach pull over because our reception was poor while driving and I was not able to FaceTime by oldest baby," she continued, referring to her child, Sharrieff Shah Jr. "We finally connected, I saw his face, and cried so hard until he reassured me that it would be okay."
"I didn't think I'd make it through today, " she recalled. "It felt surreal as we drove to Bryan FPC just minutes away from having to surrender. My worst fear and the unimaginable was about to happen — having to say goodbye to my sweet husband and previous baby Omar [Shah] (he'll always be my baby even though he's a senior in HS.)"
After recalling her gut wrenching final goodbyes to her spouse and her son, Shah recalled the shock of now becoming a prisoner. "I feel like my life is ending and I am truly scared, she penned in the note. "I feel like I don't belong here. I thought I could do this but I've decided I can't. I want to go home right now, but I know that's impossible. Please Allah, help me, please."
The update, which was captioned, "1," with a hint of more passages in the future, comes less than a month after the former Bravo star kissed her freedom goodbye after she plead guilty to running a fraudulent telemarketing scheme for a decade. The scheme specifically targeted vulnerable and elderly people.
“It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions," the Bravo star wrote via Instagram in her final send-off. "While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime. In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison."