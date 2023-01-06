Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars For Role In Telemarketing Scheme

After spending over a year declaring her innocence, the reality star shocked the world when changed her plea to guilty in a New York City courtroom on July 11, 2022, only days before she was set to stand trial for her alleged crimes.

"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein, according to legal documents. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."