Jen Shah Pledges To 'Reconcile' With Fraud Victims As She Faces Grueling Schedule In Texas Prison

The millionaire also pointed followers to a link in her bio, where she promised to offer "a more complete video conversation that explains the release plan I created."

"It’s the line I have drawn, showing my commitment to work towards overcoming bad decisions I made during a personal crisis," she added.

"In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison," she continued, noting she is "a believer in earning freedom" and she will "work toward that goal by making things right with the people I hurt.”