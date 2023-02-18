Jen Shah Pledges To 'Reconcile' With Fraud Victims As She Faces Grueling Schedule In Texas Prison
Jen Shah pledged to make "things right" with her many fraud victims before reporting to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on Friday, February 17.
“It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions," the Bravo star wrote via Instagram. "While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime."
The millionaire also pointed followers to a link in her bio, where she promised to offer "a more complete video conversation that explains the release plan I created."
"It’s the line I have drawn, showing my commitment to work towards overcoming bad decisions I made during a personal crisis," she added.
"In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison," she continued, noting she is "a believer in earning freedom" and she will "work toward that goal by making things right with the people I hurt.”
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City celebrity pleaded guilty for defrauding victims out of thousands of dollars in July 2022. The scheme primarily targeted the elderly and other vulnerable people. She was subsequently sentenced to serve six and a half years behind bars, and according to reports, the Bravolebrity will have a very “rigorous” prison schedule.
The reality personality will have a 6 a.m. wake up each morning. Additionally, her workdays will include food service or factory work — which job she will be assigned is currently unclear.
Her “Shah-mazing” lavish lifestyle will also be cut short while incarcerated. Shah’s designer labels will be left at home as the prison does not allow any personal clothing items. The facility only allows a wedding band and religious necklace under $100 to be worn by inmates.
- Housewife Conwoman Jen Shah Begins 6.5 Year Prison Term For Telemarketing Scheme
- Jen Shah Gets Tattoos Of Husband & Son's Names Before Reporting To 6.5 Year Prison Term For Telemarketing Scheme
- 'I Had A Lot Of Dark Days': One Of Jen Shah's Victims Speaks Out After 'RHOSLC' Star Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, in Shah’s last few hours of freedom, she headed to the tattoo parlor to bring another special memory of her family with her to the Texas prison. The former Housewife got her husband and sons’ names on her arm — Sharrief, Sharrief Jr. and Omar.
Shah's youngest son, Omar, got “Keiki” tattooed, in honor of his mother's middle name.
Page Six previously reported on Shah's prison schedule.