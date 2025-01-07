Jenelle Evans Posts Cryptic Message Amid August Keen Cheating Rumors: 'Sick to My Stomach' 

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is currently dating her manager, August Keen , but it seems there may be some trouble in paradise based on what Evans recently shared.

“Why don’t you call me and tell me the truth instead of posting it online?” Evans asked in a cryptic post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. On Reddit, screenshots recently surfaced alleging Keen had another girlfriend. One could assume this is what Evans was referring to, as she also posted on X she’s “convinced all men are cheaters” and she’s “sick to” her stomach.

"I don’t put personal business out there.. but if I did yall would be like," she said, referring to an exploding head emoji.

In the wake of these posts, Evans is no longer following Keen on Instagram and Keen is not following her, further adding fuel to the narrative they’re having some issues.