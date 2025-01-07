Jenelle Evans Posts Cryptic Message Amid August Keen Cheating Rumors: 'Sick to My Stomach'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is currently dating her manager, August Keen, but it seems there may be some trouble in paradise based on what Evans recently shared.
“Why don’t you call me and tell me the truth instead of posting it online?” Evans asked in a cryptic post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. On Reddit, screenshots recently surfaced alleging Keen had another girlfriend. One could assume this is what Evans was referring to, as she also posted on X she’s “convinced all men are cheaters” and she’s “sick to” her stomach.
"I don’t put personal business out there.. but if I did yall would be like," she said, referring to an exploding head emoji.
In the wake of these posts, Evans is no longer following Keen on Instagram and Keen is not following her, further adding fuel to the narrative they’re having some issues.
On December 29, 2024, X user @ustacouId, a.k.a. “Roux,” an account that frequently posts about Evans, made some interesting allegations about Evans and Keen. Writing he “is not really her manager” and he uses that moniker only to “look important,” Roux went on to say Evans “only acted” like Keen was her boyfriend to make her ex-husband David Eason jealous. “Since she really knew nothing about him, he could tell her whatever he wanted her to believe because he didn’t really think she’d move out there,” they continued. “All of a sudden she moved out there and realized everything he told her is a lie.”
Roux claimed Evans was unaware of Keen’s roster and learned he was “still in a relationship with his baby momma and others.”
Unfortunately for Evans, she has a history of choosing bad relationships. Her first baby daddy, Andrew Lewis, and her broke up the same year their son was born. She then dated Kieffer Delp on and off for a while. Delp is best known for being in a scene on Teen Mom 2 with Evans in which the star's mother, Barbara, accused them of both being high.
After Delp, Evans dated Gary Head, whom she got engaged to but later called off their engagment. She then got arrested for having a physical altercation with him in 2012. After Head, she was with Courtland Rogers, whom she married and then divorced. Next came Nathan Griffith, whom Evans had her second child with. While the couple were engaged, they never ended up marrying and split up. Finally, prior to Keen, Evans was married to Eason. Although she had her third child and first daughter with Eason, the pair had a slew of issues, including a dog being murdered, assault allegations, 911 calls and more. Evans finally filed for separation from Eason in March 2024.