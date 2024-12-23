Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Trolls After Sharing Love Note From Her Boyfriend During Las Vegas Birthday Bash
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans faced backlash after sharing photos from a romantic birthday celebration in Las Vegas which featured what appeared to be a love note from her boyfriend.
After Evans split from soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason, the reality star began dating talent manager August Keen — real name Daniel Miranda — who lives in Las Vegas, Nev.
On Monday, December 23, she took to Instagram to share a few sweet snapshots of her time on the Las Vegas Strip. Three photos showed the mother-of-three playfully posing on a balcony amid the dazzling lights of the city.
Other pictures showed a tray of chocolate-dipped strawberries and a plate with "happy birthday" written on it. Another image was a card written to Evans that began with the words "Dear Baby" and ended with "Love, Daniel." The rest of the love note was blurred out for privacy.
While many fans in the comment section wished her a happy birthday, others criticized the television personality for supposedly not being able to "be single for more than a week." A separate person chided, "She change[s] bfs more than she changes her underwear."
Evans hit back, "I was married for 7 years lol you mean when I was 16 and experiencing dating diff people growing up like every other normal person? You’re not going to be with solely 1 guy you’re entire life, and if you are good for you 😂."
One supportive follower replied, "Right this is your first bf in how long? People gonna hate lol," and another added, "Some of your fans just can't let go of the past. An [sic] it's your past they can't get over. Keep leveling up girl. It looks amazing on you."
As OK! previously reported, Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and share daughter Ensley, 7, together. However, she called it quits earlier this year, months after he was accused of abusing her eldest son, Jace, 15.
Evans filed for legal separation from Eason in February. The following month, she explained why she made the decision to separate rather than file for divorce.
"I would've skipped straight to a divorce, but I couldn't," she told a fan on Instagram. "In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year. You have to prove that you have two separate addresses. You don't have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave."
The reality star was temporary awarded sole legal and physical custody of Ensley in August.