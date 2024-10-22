'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Accuses Estranged Ex David Eason of Breaking Into Her Property to Steal Dirt Bikes After Messy Split

Evans alleged her ex was in violation of a court order she received banning him from her property. According to the former teen mom, he'd already missed the deadline for him to pick up any of his things from her home at the time of the break-in.

A deputy was parked down the street during the incident and was able to speak with Evans through the Ring camera. After confirming the 36-year-old was not allowed to take the dirt bikes, only tools, the officer ordered him to put them back on the property. Eason complied.

Evans has since threatened legal action against her soon-to-be ex-husband.