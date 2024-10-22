'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Accuses Estranged Ex David Eason of Breaking Into Her Property to Steal Dirt Bikes After Messy Split
Caught on camera!
Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans spoke to police after she saw her estranged husband David Eason come onto her property and load up motor bikes and ATV's onto a trailer through her Ring doorbell.
According to reports, Eason, his girlfriend and three other men used bolt cutters to break the locks on the gate to her property in North Carolina so they could gain access to the vehicles.
Surveillance footage also revealed that Eason purposely took down one of her cameras.
Evans alleged her ex was in violation of a court order she received banning him from her property. According to the former teen mom, he'd already missed the deadline for him to pick up any of his things from her home at the time of the break-in.
A deputy was parked down the street during the incident and was able to speak with Evans through the Ring camera. After confirming the 36-year-old was not allowed to take the dirt bikes, only tools, the officer ordered him to put them back on the property. Eason complied.
Evans has since threatened legal action against her soon-to-be ex-husband.
- 'Terrifying Experience': Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Family 'Safe But a Bit Shaken Up' After Attempted Break-In at Her Home
- Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason From 'Smear Campaign' After He's Charged With Child Abuse
- Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Hires Private Investigator to Keep an Eye on Estranged Ex David Eason: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This comes two months after it was confirmed the mother-of-three was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, after the court found Eason was "not fit to have custody of the child."
"Based on the evidence and testimony presented here…the defendant [Eason] does not reside in a place that would be safe and suitable for the minor child," the judge said at the time, referring to Eason living on a boat.
The following month, Evans spoke about the court's decision on Instagram.
"It wasn’t shown on the season finale of [Teen Mom: The Next Chapter], but I have been awarded sole and full custody of Ensley and I’m so excited about that. Really happy about that."
Later in the video, the 32-year-old also gushed her youngest child has a "mind of a content creator, film editor [or a] pop star" due to her love of being on camera. "She just wants to perform for people; that’s just what she wants to do and it’s really crazy to think about because, like, dang she really is like a mini-me," she added.
TMZ reported Eason's attempt to steal the motorbikes.