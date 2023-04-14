'Teen Mom' Star Andrew Lewis Slams Jenelle Evans' Family As 'F****** Liars,' Begs To See Son Jace After Years Of 'No Contact'
Jenelle Evans' ex Andrew Lewis sat down for a rare interview, emotionally pleading to be allowed to have a relationship with his son, Jace, 13, who he claimed he hasn't seen since he was a baby.
First directing his comments to Jenelle and her mother, Barbara, he begged for them to "just let me see him ... let me talk to him. Give me something."
"This is no more MTV bull****, this is reality. Stop living on cloud nine and fall the f*** down to reality, because that's where you've been living," he continued. "I'm not trying to be rude to you. Please let me see Jace. That's all I ever wanted."
Following the intense confession, Andrew further spilled to the outlet that he's experienced "nothing but lies" when previously attempting to initiate contact with his child.
"Like, 'Oh yeah, definitely Andrew, you can definitely see your son. Please keep in contact,'" he recalled, bitterly adding, "F***ing liars."
"When they go on MTV and they said this and that about me, like 'He's never going to talk to us.' You know what, I've tried," he insisted. "It makes them look good but not me."
The 36-year-old clarified that he was only speaking out to "clear" his name after so many years of being judged and made to look like "this piece of s*** guy."
"It really does bother me," he admitted. "And it's been bothering me for years upon years."
This comes one month after Jenelle announced she'd finally been given full custody of Jace. Her mother had been his legal guardian for 13 years after the Teen Mom 2 alum gave birth to him at only 17-years-old.
"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the 31-year-old reality star shared at the time. "Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father."
