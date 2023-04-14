OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jenelle Evans
OK LogoNEWS

'Teen Mom' Star Andrew Lewis Slams Jenelle Evans' Family As 'F****** Liars,' Begs To See Son Jace After Years Of 'No Contact'

teen mom andrew lewis slams jenelle evans family begs see son jace
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 14 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jenelle Evans' ex Andrew Lewis sat down for a rare interview, emotionally pleading to be allowed to have a relationship with his son, Jace, 13, who he claimed he hasn't seen since he was a baby.

First directing his comments to Jenelle and her mother, Barbara, he begged for them to "just let me see him ... let me talk to him. Give me something."

Article continues below advertisement
jenelle evans jace
Source: mtv

"This is no more MTV bull****, this is reality. Stop living on cloud nine and fall the f*** down to reality, because that's where you've been living," he continued. "I'm not trying to be rude to you. Please let me see Jace. That's all I ever wanted."

Following the intense confession, Andrew further spilled to the outlet that he's experienced "nothing but lies" when previously attempting to initiate contact with his child.

Article continues below advertisement
jenelle evans jace
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

"Like, 'Oh yeah, definitely Andrew, you can definitely see your son. Please keep in contact,'" he recalled, bitterly adding, "F***ing liars."

"When they go on MTV and they said this and that about me, like 'He's never going to talk to us.' You know what, I've tried," he insisted. "It makes them look good but not me."

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom jenelle evans cries over canceled partnership critics
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans

The 36-year-old clarified that he was only speaking out to "clear" his name after so many years of being judged and made to look like "this piece of s*** guy."

"It really does bother me," he admitted. "And it's been bothering me for years upon years."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This comes one month after Jenelle announced she'd finally been given full custody of Jace. Her mother had been his legal guardian for 13 years after the Teen Mom 2 alum gave birth to him at only 17-years-old.

"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the 31-year-old reality star shared at the time. "Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Andrew spoke with The Sun about wanting to be a part of his son's life.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.