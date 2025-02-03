'I Didn't F------- Punch Her!': Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Shares Text Messages Backing His Story in Wake of 'Teen Mom' Star's Allegations Against Him
In a video shared to her YouTube, Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans alleges her ex Daniel Miranda, a.k.a. August Keen, hit her in the face and knocked her glasses off of her at a celebration for his birthday at a friend’s house in California.
In the wake of these allegations, Miranda shared text messages exclusively with OK! from his friend’s wife who was at the party.
In the first message, Miranda tells his friend’s wife everyone was trying to “empower” Evans and make him look like the bad guy. “And lying on me saying I punched her,” he wrote. “I didn’t f------ punch her. I took her glasses off her face because she got into my face and her glasses hit my nose, so I took the glasses.” His friend’s wife then confirms she never said anything about Miranda punching Evans, noting, “Not have I thought one time that happened.” She then goes on to allege Evans “fell off” her toilet seat and broke it.
“Wtf ugh,” the Teen Mom star’s ex responded. “Send me a screenshot of whatever seat you want so I can send you the money for that.” After asking if Evans offered to fix or replace the broken toilet seat, his friend’s wife insisted she probably doesn’t remember. She also said her sister and brother-in-law slept in her living room so Evans could sleep in her sister’s room. Miranda inquired how one would fall off a toilet seat and if she was using the restroom or throwing up.
- New Audio Leaked Allegedly Of Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Fighting!
- 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Claims She Was Threatened With Jail Time in Cryptic Social Media Update: 'It's Okay, You Will All See the Light'
- 'Monster' Jenelle Evans Under Fire: August Keen Reveals Why He Took Out Restraining Order Against the 'Teen Mom' Star: No One 'Deserves to Be Abused'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In her YouTube video, Evans claimed she was puking so badly the morning after this ordeal from drinking and her issues with her esophagus that she had to go to the hospital. “She was using the restroom,” Miranda’s friend replied in the text, “and my sister took care of her. I walked her to the restroom. I didn’t close it all the way. I heard a loud noise so when she was done I checked and the toilet seat was in the floor.”
Miranda spoke exclusively to OK! about the party, stating: “Do you think if I punched her she would go right back to the party and all the women, men and children there would be happy and continue the party? Does that make any sense?”
He went on to explain there was a house full of guests who would have “jumped in” if he had dared to put his hands on a woman.
“Also, when she went to the hospital the next morning, wouldn't they have looked at her for being a domestic violence victim if something had happened?” he added. “Wouldn't they have seen a bruise on her face or something? Again, these are lies she's purporting and I'm sick of it all. This is what led me to file a restraining order."
Miranda also explained the cops came to the hotel room the couple shared the next morning.
“I was there with her the next day, and they checked her,” he said. “They put the flashlight to her face and body and didn't see any signs of domestic violence.”