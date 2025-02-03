He went on to explain there was a house full of guests who would have “jumped in” if he had dared to put his hands on a woman.

“Also, when she went to the hospital the next morning, wouldn't they have looked at her for being a domestic violence victim if something had happened?” he added. “Wouldn't they have seen a bruise on her face or something? Again, these are lies she's purporting and I'm sick of it all. This is what led me to file a restraining order."

Miranda also explained the cops came to the hotel room the couple shared the next morning.

“I was there with her the next day, and they checked her,” he said. “They put the flashlight to her face and body and didn't see any signs of domestic violence.”