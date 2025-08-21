REALITY TV NEWS Family Feud Explodes: Someone 'Close to the Family' Called CPS on Jenelle Evans for Leaving Jace to Watch Her Other Children 'Constantly' — Source Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook A source claimed Jenelle Evans had CPS called on her for leaving Jace to watch her other kids 'constantly.' Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of Jenelle Evans’ son Jace leaking their private text messages, a new report claimed Child Protective Services was once called on the controversial Teen Mom 2 alum. According to the intel, CPS was allegedly called on Jenelle for leaving her younger children, Kaiser and Ensley, alone with Jace while she and her friend Tori Rhyne partied in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Why CPS Was Allegedly Called on Jenelle Evans

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook An insider claimed Jenelle 'has left Kaiser and Ensley with Jace to go out on several occasions.'

"Tori moved into the house recently, and she's expected to be staying there for a while, and they are constantly going out and partying together," a source dished to an outlet. Jenelle hasn’t been quiet about her nights out with Tori, as she has documented them on her Instagram Story. "Jenelle has left Kaiser and Ensley with Jace to go out on several occasions,” they continued. “It's gotten so bad that someone close to the family has contacted CPS.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans Denied CPS Has Visited Her

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans denied claims that CPS has come to her house.

When the media outlet reached out to Jenelle, she denied the accusation. “I have a babysitter, I’ve had the same babysitter for a while,” she said. “I use Care.com.” Jenelle also insisted CPS “has not come to my house at all.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jace Evans Leaked Texts Between Jenelle and Him

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jenelle Evans told Jace he makes 'things worse' on himself in a leaked text.

As OK! reported, Jace posted private text messages between Jenelle and himself on Tuesday, August 19, via his Instagram. Alongside the first message, Jace insisted he was “finally putting out” how his “mother really is." In the text, she insisted, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F— YOU.” In the next message, Jenelle shockingly accused Jace of lying about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. “You make things worse on yourself,” she said. In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message. When Jenelle cursed him out, Jace said, “Got it. Thank you.” She threatened him again, saying he wouldn’t “get a d--- thing from me anymore, including a phone.” Jenelle quickly issued a response to his text on her Instagram Story, writing, “My children are my whole world. And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.”

Jenelle's Response to Jace's Leaked Texts

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans said it 'hurt' to see the texts 'shared publicly.'