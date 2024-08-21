Jenelle Evans Awarded Sole Legal and Physical Custody of Daughter Ensley Amid Separation From David Eason

The Ashley revealed the topic of Teen Mom also came up during the court hearing. While Evans is back on the show — and her sons Jace and Kaiser are able to film — Ensley has not been able to appear yet, as Eason has refused to sign paperwork allowing her to pop up on the MTV show. If Ensley were to appear on the hit franchise, she would be compensated financially.

When Evans took the stand, she mentioned Eason wasn’t signing off on allowing Ensley to be on the small screen.

“He was stating that he wants his property that’s left back at the house, and then he’ll talk about it — like his dirt bike,” Evans told the courtroom. “I explained to him that this is in her best interest and that all [my] other kids are being compensated but she’s not.” Evans also explained why she's a “fit parent,” with her lawyer backing her up, telling the judge that Evans is capable of making of decisions regarding Ensley’s education, medical needs and finances without input from Eason.