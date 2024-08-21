Jenelle Evans Awarded Sole Legal and Physical Custody of Daughter Ensley Amid Separation From David Eason
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans filed for legal separation from David Eason in February 2024, and now a major decision has been made regarding the custody of their daughter, Ensley.
According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Evans has been awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Ensley. A judge in North Carolina reportedly deemed Eason — who did not show up to the court hearing held earlier this month — “not fit to have custody of the child.”
Evans had filed for custody of Ensley after she had separated from Eason. At the hearing, she came out victorious, with the judge claiming this was in the “best interest of Ensley.” Meanwhile, the judge insisted “supervised visitation” for Eason will not occur “until a psychological evaluation has been completed.”
“Based on the evidence and testimony presented here…the defendant [David] does not reside in a place that would be safe and suitable for the minor child,” the judge said to the courtroom, referring to Eason living on a boat.
The judge also went on to praise Evans and her parenting skills after leaving Eason, calling her “physically, mentally, and emotionally able to provide consistent active care for the child.” They also specifically noted evidence of Evans providing such great care for Ensley, including “exhibits of her medical care, insurance, and the like.”
- 'Desperate Much?': Jenelle Evans' Ex David Eason Mocked for Dissing the 'Teen Mom' Star in Bizarre TikTok — Watch
- 'You Completely Destroyed Anything We Ever Had': Jenelle Evan Rips Her 'Dangerous' Mom Apart in Scathing Rant for 'Selling' Her Out and Spreading Lies About Her Family
- 'My Nerves Are Shot': 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Admits to Not Feeling Safe Because of Ex-Husband David Eason
The Ashley revealed the topic of Teen Mom also came up during the court hearing. While Evans is back on the show — and her sons Jace and Kaiser are able to film — Ensley has not been able to appear yet, as Eason has refused to sign paperwork allowing her to pop up on the MTV show. If Ensley were to appear on the hit franchise, she would be compensated financially.
When Evans took the stand, she mentioned Eason wasn’t signing off on allowing Ensley to be on the small screen.
“He was stating that he wants his property that’s left back at the house, and then he’ll talk about it — like his dirt bike,” Evans told the courtroom. “I explained to him that this is in her best interest and that all [my] other kids are being compensated but she’s not.” Evans also explained why she's a “fit parent,” with her lawyer backing her up, telling the judge that Evans is capable of making of decisions regarding Ensley’s education, medical needs and finances without input from Eason.
Evans also revealed during the hearing that Eason has not spoken to Ensley since March and has not asked to talk to his daughter once since then.
“At first, he acted like he cared back in March, then after March he completely cut off, there was no contact,” Evans shared. “I have no idea why he hasn’t reached out. I know he’s out living on my boat in Wilmington. He’s been living there ever since. He’s not far away, but he hasn’t even tried to reach out or see her.”
Eason's income was also brought up in court, with Evans revealing she doesn’t think “he currently works” and that she’s been paying about $1,000 a month for the “boat slip [rental]” for where her ex resides.
With Evans being awarded temporary sole custody of Ensley, a source in production dished to The Ashley's the little girl will likely now be able to film Teen Mom.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“David has been taken out of the equation, temporarily at least, and now Jenelle is the only parent who needs to sign off so that Ensley can film,” they shared.
The next court hearing for the former flames has been set for October, so it will be interesting to see what pans out.