Jenelle Evans Alleges She Suffered Severe Vomiting From Estranged Ex David Eason's 'Harassment'
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans claimed she suffered from "esophageal gastric issues" in response to her estranged husband David Eason's alleged abuse.
In her petition for a restraining order, she argued that her ex left her with a "fear of continued harassment that rises to such a level as to inflict substantial emotional distress."
Jenelle previously accused David of severe verbal abuse — including hurling homophobic slurs at one of their children and encouraging her to take her own life — financial irresponsibility and drinking too much throughout their relationship.
"He has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, [and] stealing items from Jenelle," a recent court filing read. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
Jenelle's restraining order papers claimed David had an "ongoing pattern of badgering" and verbal abusing her on "electronic mediums," referring to posts he's made on social media in the past.
The court documents stated that throughout the 35-year-old's "erratic behavior," Jenelle had "esophageal gastric issues" that caused violent vomiting.
A North Carolina judge granted the six-month restraining order on Thursday, May 16. The order barred David from having any type of contact with Jenelle and her kids — Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7, who she had with David in 2017 — to include posting about his ex online.
He was also banned from going to any of the children's schools and he was asked to turn over any firearms in his possession.
This comes as David faces child abuse and assault charges after Jace accused him of physically attacking him last year.
A source close to the family recently spilled the 14-year-old is "adamant about going to testify" against his stepfather in his upcoming trial. "He can't wait to take the stand. He hates David," the source added at the time.
Earlier this year, a separate insider revealed Jace was "absolutely elated" that his mother's relationship with David appeared to be over for good "after everything he went through these past months."
The Sun reported the details of Jenelle's restraining order.