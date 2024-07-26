Now that she’s back on MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans opened up about just how terrified she is of being around her ex.

“Vegas is definitely gonna be a space – like my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids,” Evans said in a confession on an episode that aired July 25 regarding moving out of North Carolina. “There’s just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas.”

Explaining that she and her children were all “traumatized” by Eason, Evans said, “I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at and I don’t know if it’s him.”