'My Nerves Are Shot': 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Admits to Not Feeling Safe Because of Ex-Husband David Eason
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans confirmed on March 6 that she filed for legal separation from David Eason after six years of marriage.
Now that she’s back on MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans opened up about just how terrified she is of being around her ex.
“Vegas is definitely gonna be a space – like my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids,” Evans said in a confession on an episode that aired July 25 regarding moving out of North Carolina. “There’s just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas.”
Explaining that she and her children were all “traumatized” by Eason, Evans said, “I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at and I don’t know if it’s him.”
Evans also assured watchers of the popular reality show that Eason is “capable of intimidating her.” “My nerves are shot,” Evans continued sharing on the situation with her estranged husband. During the episode, fans saw Evans go to court to try to get a restraining order.
This wasn’t an easy move for Evans, as it spiked her anxiety. “I keep having panic attacks. I keep thinking how I have to go on stand. It’s just all very scary. And I’m, like, shaking. But I gotta do it," she said. “I’m really sick of feeling this way,” Evans added. "And even though he’s not here, it’s like I’m still walking on eggshells, which sucks.” MTV cameras are typically never able to go inside the courtroom, but Evans did happily share after she got out that she and her children were granted a six-month restraining order against Eason.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Evans’ marriage to Eason was chock-full of drama over the years they were together. Incidents included 911 phone calls — one in which Evans alleged her collar bone may have been broken by Eason — child protective services temporarily taking their children from the home, Evans’ dog being shot by Eason, Evans getting let go by MTV since they did not want to film around Eason and more.
While Evans will inevitably have to deal with Eason until the daughter they share, Ensley, turns 18, it is undeniable that Evans is getting her life back together, picking up the pieces and finding happiness.