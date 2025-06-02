'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Insinuates Ex David Eason Is a Pedophile in Shocking New Post
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans made a bold implication about her ex-husband David Eason on X.
In March 2024, Evans requested Eason undergo a psychological evaluation before having visits with their daughter, Ensley Eason. In late May, a media outlet reported Jenelle responded to David’s insistence he and Jenelle both are “suitable parents to have the custody and supervision” of Ensley.
David had yet to undergo the aforementioned psychological evaluation, the outlet reported after seeing court documents.
'You Would Throw Up'
“If you guys knew the real reason he needs a psych evaluation, you would throw up,” Jenelle posted on X on June 2, adding a hashtag of #TheyNotLikeUs. Making it even more clear she was referencing the hit Kendrick Lamar song, Evans added, “Certified lover boy, certified…”
The word she left off that comes next in the song is pedophile, insinuating this is why Eason is required to undergo a psychological evaluation.
'Sexual Eploitation of a Minor'
In line with Jenelle’s implication, a media outlet released a report in April, claiming David was issued a search warrant for suspicion of “sexual exploitation of a minor” in June 2024.
In a filing by the sheriff’s office in North Carolina, it was requested "that the court issue a warrant to search the person, place, vehicle and other items described in this application and to find and seize the property and person described in this application.” They also noted they had reason to think they would find evidence of "the commission of a criminal offense or contraband.”
In terms of what they were looking for, the warrant specifically said evidence against David of "first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor" and "second-degree exploitation of a minor." Regardless of the warrant, it was confirmed no charges ended up being filed against David.
David Eason's Current Girlfriend Addresses the Psychological Evaluation
David’s current girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole, addressed the psychological evaluation on X on May 31, writing, “For the record, a psychological evaluation is anywhere from $5,500-6,500… just for the record though. And you can’t find anyone that does them for court orders. Y’all find someone for the low and let me know though. 😭.”
She added she “helped him out for a while,” but it was “his turn to pay bills.”
“You can believe me or not (idgaf),” she said. “I didn’t create this mess so really it’s up to him to find a way to pay for everything. It’s kind of hard to come up with that kind of money when you start out at 0 in this economy.”
Separation and Divorce
Jenelle officially filed to separate from David in February 2024 and later filed for divorce in May. She currently resides in Las Vegas, while David is still in North Carolina.