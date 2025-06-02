In line with Jenelle’s implication, a media outlet released a report in April, claiming David was issued a search warrant for suspicion of “sexual exploitation of a minor” in June 2024.

In a filing by the sheriff’s office in North Carolina, it was requested "that the court issue a warrant to search the person, place, vehicle and other items described in this application and to find and seize the property and person described in this application.” They also noted they had reason to think they would find evidence of "the commission of a criminal offense or contraband.”

In terms of what they were looking for, the warrant specifically said evidence against David of "first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor" and "second-degree exploitation of a minor." Regardless of the warrant, it was confirmed no charges ended up being filed against David.