Jenelle Evans Slammed After Claiming She's Put 'Everything on Pause' for Her Kids: 'You Have Never Done Anything for Your Babies!'

Jenelle Evans was slammed after claiming she has put 'everything on pause' for her kids.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is getting slammed after she gave an update following her 911 call about her son Jace .

Jenelle Evans said it's time to 'move on' from the 'stereotype' she's been given.

“I’m so busy but put everything on pause for my babies,” Evans wrote on Facebook, adding the #FamilyFirst hashtag.

Commenters immediately rushed to slam Evans, with one noting, “You have never done anything for your babies besides birth them.”

Another said they “understand parenting is tough and we all need breaks,” but called her comment “a trip.”

“We don’t put our lives on pause for our children,” they continued. “Your life should be spent around your children, especially at these ages.”