Jenelle Evans Slammed After Claiming She's Put 'Everything on Pause' for Her Kids: 'You Have Never Done Anything for Your Babies!'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is getting slammed after she gave an update following her 911 call about her son Jace.
“I’m so busy but put everything on pause for my babies,” Evans wrote on Facebook, adding the #FamilyFirst hashtag.
Commenters immediately rushed to slam Evans, with one noting, “You have never done anything for your babies besides birth them.”
Another said they “understand parenting is tough and we all need breaks,” but called her comment “a trip.”
“We don’t put our lives on pause for our children,” they continued. “Your life should be spent around your children, especially at these ages.”
This comment struck a nerve with the MTV star, as she wrote back, “This post refers to all my business I’ve been doing lately and just getting behind because I force myself to be a mother before anything else, like I always have. A highly edited tv show doesn’t always show the truth, but you all are gullible to still believe I’m ’16 years old’ in your heads. I’m 33 now time to move on from the stereotype I’ve been given.”
Evans added she’s “such a good mother” because she cares “too much” about all of her children. “Until you know me personally, you don’t have any right to give an opinion on my life,” she fired back. “Haven’t been on tv in years.”
When another person stated Evans must “not be too busy” if she’s “posting” on social media, she clapped back again. “God forbid I take 6 secs to type something out of my entire day,” she replied, adding a laughing from crying emoji.
Still, another Facebook user was skeptical about her motives. “Put everything on pause for them??? They should be why you’re busy," they wrote.
Evans replied by asking if she’s “not allowed to work” now.
“But my kids go to school during the week,” she added. “I guess yours don’t.”
As OK! shared, Jace hinted Evans kicked him out after she called 911 on him on April 12, claiming Jace was “smashing everything in the house.” After being probing by the operator, Evans stated she needed the cops come.
“I’m not doing s---,” Jace yelled in the background as his mother spoke to the 911 operator.
“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Evans stated, explaining she needed an officer to come to her house. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”
When the officers arrived on the scene, Jace was already gone. Evans asked them if they could take Jace and put him on a 72-hour involuntary hold, but they refused, as he had not threatened to hurt himself or anyone else. While police searched the area Evans lives in for Jace, they were unable to locate him. According to reports, he eventually returned home.
On April 14, popular X account @_AnonHater_ posted screenshots of various things Jace reposted to TikTok “within the last 2 hours.”
These included videos captioned, “When your mom kick u out then report you as missing to the police,” “depression takes everything until it takes your life” and “you can’t hurt me my mom doesn’t even see potential in me.”
He also shared clips, including one captioned, “Physically I'm here but mentally I’m somewhere I can’t explain” and another that stated, “I’ve never wanted to go so badly in my life.”
Evans addressed the recent situation with Jace on her Facebook, writing, “Mental health is so important and sadly many families have trouble finding support when they need it. This has not been an easy time.”