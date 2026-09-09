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Jenelle Evans Diagnosed With Spine Cyst and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome After Hospitalization: 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Been Through'

Image of Jenelle Evans
Source: MEGA

Jenelle Evans is opening up about her health after a recent hospitalization.

Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

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Jenelle Evans is detailing a painful health battle that recently landed her in the hospital.

The 34-year-old Teen Mom alum revealed she was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year and is now dealing with severe pain as doctors investigate additional concerns involving a cyst on her spine.

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Jenelle Evans Reveals Her CRPS Diagnosis

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Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans said she was diagnosed with CRPS after undergoing surgery on her left knee earlier this year.

Evans explained in a Monday, September 7, Instagram video that her health issues began after she injured her left knee in April and later underwent surgery.

While recovering, Evans realized her leg wasn't improving as expected and was eventually diagnosed with CRPS by her surgeon.

The condition causes persistent pain, most commonly affecting an arm or leg, and can develop following an injury. Symptoms may include extreme sensitivity to touch, swelling and changes in the affected area's skin color or temperature.

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Jenelle Evans Says She's in 'Excruciating Pain'

Image of The 'Teen Mom' alum said she's experiencing 'excruciating pain' that extends from the base of her skull to her tailbone.
Source: MEGA

The 'Teen Mom' alum said she's experiencing 'excruciating pain' that extends from the base of her skull to her tailbone.

Evans was referred to a pain management clinic, where she received a steroid injection in her lower back about two weeks before her latest update.

She claimed her pain became significantly worse afterward, ultimately prompting her to seek treatment at the hospital.

"I am literally in pain from the base of my skull to my tailbone," Evans said.

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Doctors Found Changes to a Cyst on Her Spine

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Image of Jenelle Evans said recent imaging revealed changes to a previously discovered cyst on her spine.
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans said recent imaging revealed changes to a previously discovered cyst on her spine.

During her hospital stay, doctors performed imaging to investigate Evans' symptoms and rule out an abscess following the injection.

Evans said doctors had previously discovered a cyst containing cerebrospinal fluid in her back during a 2022 MRI. According to the reality star, recent imaging showed the cyst had grown to nearly four millimeters.

The mom-of-three expects her doctor may refer her to a neurologist and neurosurgeon to determine what is causing the change and what treatment may be necessary.

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Jenelle Evans Breaks Down Over Her Health Struggles

Image of Jenelle Evans became emotional while explaining how chronic pain and extreme skin sensitivity have affected her everyday life.
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans became emotional while explaining how chronic pain and extreme skin sensitivity have affected her everyday life.

The former MTV personality became emotional while describing how chronic pain has affected her everyday life.

Evans said she's begun seeing a psychotherapist as she struggles with feeling stuck at home while watching other people continue with their normal activities.

She also explained that even seemingly simple activities can be painful due to the skin sensitivity associated with CRPS, claiming shower water hitting her leg can cause intense discomfort.

"I just want answers at this point," she said while questioning why her spinal cyst has grown.

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Jenelle Evans Calls It the 'Hardest Thing' She's Been Through

Image of Jenelle Evans called her ongoing health battle the 'hardest thing' she's been through as she continues searching for answers.
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans called her ongoing health battle the 'hardest thing' she's been through as she continues searching for answers.

Evans admitted her ongoing health problems have left her feeling "hopeless."

"This is probably the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life because I always get better," she said, adding that this time, she simply isn't seeing the improvement she hoped for.

Her CRPS diagnosis has already affected other parts of her daily routine. Earlier this month, Evans explained that her two younger children are doing online classes in part because her pain currently prevents her from driving them to and from school.

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