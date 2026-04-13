'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Addresses Romance Rumors With Ex David Eason: 'We're Trying to Create New Memories'

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Jenelle Evans got candid about where she stands with ex-husband David Eason following their 2025 divorce. The Teen Mom star, 34, appeared on the "La Femme Talk" podcast with host Dr. Rachel Mason on Monday, April 13, and revealed their relationship status.

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Jenelle Evans and David Eason Share a Daughter Together

Source: La Femme Talk Jenelle Evans is focusing on co-parenting with her ex.

Evans, who shares daughter, Ensley, 9, with Eason, noted she's focusing on co-parenting with him and "trying to make things as civil as possible." "And if that means my daughter seeing us getting along together — going out to have lunch, dinners — I mean, that's fine with me as long as we can all get along, you know," she explained. "There's a lot of toxicity, and for my kids to now see like a new turned leaf, like it's happy."

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The Former Couple Was Spotted in Las Vegas Earlier This Month

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram Jenelle Evans and David Eason married in 2017 and finalized their divorce last year.

The reality star, who is also a mom to sons Jace 16, and Kaiser, 11, married Eason in 2017, but they split in 2024. They reunited earlier this month in Las Vegas to celebrate Easter together. Evans added on the podcast how her kids "witnessed" her past, but "we're all trying to move past that and we're all trying to create new memories." She also gave an update on Jace, who spent time in a mental health facility back in February after he reportedly destroyed his grandmother Barbara Evans' house in North Carolina.

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Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Is 'in a Safe Place'

Source: Janelle Evans/Facebook Jace Evans is currently at a mental health facility.

"Behind the scenes, I've been actually getting help for my son as needed, and he's in a safe place," the MTV star said. "He's very happy right now and he's very focused on himself and so I think that's the most important thing. People think since I'm being so quiet that I might not be doing anything and not taking action, but just know that if I'm quiet, I'm up to something," she continued.

Jace Evans Reportedly Terrorized Grandma Barbara's Home

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram 'He's very happy right now and he's very focused on himself,' Jenelle Evans said of son Jace.