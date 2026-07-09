Jenna Bush Hager 'Doesn't Mind' the Idea of an 'Airport Divorce' as She Reveals Husband's Odd Travel Habit
July 9 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager revealed her thoughts on "airport divorcing" her husband, Henry Hager, to make travel days go more smoothly.
Bush Hager and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, debated the travel trend in which couples go their separate ways between arriving at the airport and boarding their flight on the Thursday, July 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.
"I don't mind this," Bush Hager said. "Because I think traveling is very stressful and I think people have very different attitudes."
What Is Henry Hager's Odd Travel Habit?
Bush Hager is a believer that the airport is a place where rules don't apply and people should be allowed free rein, especially given her husband's odd travel habits.
"But my husband, he's the type that would pack his own lunch to put it on the airplane if he could," she added. "Well, he's not wrong that the prices at the airport are very expensive."
Bush Hager explained her husband likes to be "frugal" when it comes to spending money while traveling.
'The Airport Is Expensive'
"The airport is expensive," she admitted, defending her spouse. "And if you're buying those Ritz crackers, they could be like 13 bucks."
Bush Hager, however, is in total support of giving herself and her children total freedom to buy whatever snacks or drinks they may need to get through the flight, so long as they get to the gate on time.
"I believe that an airport means if you want to go get Starbucks, kids, you go get Starbucks," she said. "You want to buy a little snack so that I can have a little piece on the airplane? You go get that pretzel."
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When Did Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager Get Married?
Bush Hager and Hager married in 2008 and now share three children. The couple is parents to Mila, 13, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6.
Bush Hager and Jones agreed that the airport was one of the first places they allowed their kids to roam free.
"The airport was the first place I think I let them loose," Jones said. "Because I feel like there's enough security."
Famed television couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also debated embracing an airport divorce on an October 2025 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
"Couples are doing something unique and I want to run this by you," Ripa said at the time. "I think we could do well with this: an airport divorce. [Because] you and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles."
Consuelos was immediately against the idea and became defensive of his own controversial airport habits.