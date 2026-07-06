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Jenna Bush Hager Gives Sweet on-Air Message for Dad George W. Bush as She Misses His 80th Birthday: 'I Wish I Was There'

Jenna Bush Hager,George W. Bush
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager wished her father a 'happy birthday' while missing his celebration.

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July 6 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager stopped mid-broadcast to deliver a heartfelt birthday message to her father, George W. Bush, while missing out on his celebration.

Bush Hager wished her presidential father a happy 80th birthday during the July 6 episode of TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle.

"Can I just say happy 80th birthday to my dad," she said, garnering applause from her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, and the rest of the studio audience.

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Source: @JennaSheinelle/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones wish George W. Bush a happy 80th birthday.

"It's his 80th birthday," she added. "I texted him at the crack of dawn."

Bush Hager went on to reveal her father's milestone birthday plans while he celebrated at his family's summer compound, Walker's Point, in Kennebunkport, Maine.

According to Bush Hager, the former president is surrounded by family, including her twin sister Barbara Bush, to celebrate his big day.

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'I Wish I Was There'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager explained that her father was celebrating with family and friends in Maine.

"My sister is with him. I wish I was there," Jenna continued. "She's putting on a spin class at his favorite little place that he goes to, this local spot in Maine."

"So it's all of his family and friends and they're going to have a family dinner," she added.

Sheinelle seems shocked that Jenna's elderly father would want to kick into gear at a spin class in honor of his eighth decade, though Jenna reminded viewers that her father is still an avid mountain biker.

"He’ll have fun. And I can’t believe it, 80 years old,” she said before mentioning his endearing nickname. “That’s wild. Happy birthday, Jefe, we love you!”

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager revealed she declined to call her father on-air for his 80th birthday.

Jenna shared that the Today show producers offered to give her dad a call on the show since she had to miss out on his New England birthday celebration.

"They were like, ‘We should call him," she said, noting that she declined the idea.

"And I was like, ‘He probably doesn’t want to be on TV on his 80th birthday. He wants to be left alone,’" she added. "And who are we as his children to make him do stuff?”

'Happy Birthday to This Jefe'

Jenna Bush Hager,George W. Bush
Source: MEGA,@jennabhager/instagram

Jenna Bush Hager posted photos of George W. Bush with his grandchildren.

Jenna also shared snaps on her Instagram story of her three children Mila, 13, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6 with their grandfather.

"Happy birthday to this Jefe," she wrote on her story. "Love you"

Jenna also uploaded a snap of herself and her twin sister when they were young, holding hands with their father outside of a Texas Rangers baseball game.

"Thanks for teaching me to love baseball," she continued. "And my kids, too."

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