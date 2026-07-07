Jenna Bush Hager Disgusts Sheinelle Jones on Live TV After Revealing Gross Habit With Family Cat: 'The Show Is Over'

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Jenna Bush Hager revealed a gross habit involving her family's pets that left her co-host spiraling. Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones reacted to a video of actor and director Scott Foley sharing a bowl of cereal with his cat on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle. Despite reacting with disgust, Bush Hager revealed she has "very few boundaries" when it came to her own family cats, Hollywood and Mango.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @JennaSheinelle/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager revealed she shared a fruit plate with her cat.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager grossed out her costar Sheinelle Jones.

Bush Hager shared a video of one of her cats who licked at blackberries, apple slices and kiwi while standing on the counter over a fruit plate. "I just want to ask the class. What kind of cat eats a kiwi? Oh, turns out she likes blackberry too," the host narrated in the clip. "What kind of cat eats fruit? If you know any, let me know." "She's not eating, she's just licking," she added. Bush Hager claimed her cat "loved" the nutritious snack and even declared it healthy for the family pet. "She loved it. And I said it looks like she’s just licking, but no. No, she ate a blackberry. She loves fruit," Bush Hager concluded. "It’s good for her digestive tract.”

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'The Show Is Over'

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones was disgusted when Jenna Bush Hager revealed she's sharedfruit with her cat.

Jones was not a fan of Bush Hager's loose boundaries with her cat, asking her co-host if she and her feline friend were "eating it together." Bush Hager responded with only a smile, seemingly confirming, prompting Jones to be even more disturbed by her actions. "I can’t. I cannot. The show is over. I can't," Jones reacted in disgust. "You’re quitting?!" Bush Hager demanded.

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'That Looked Too Much for Me'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager said sharing cereal with a cat was 'too much' for her.

"No. I can’t. No. I love that we love different things," Jones added, talking herself down from her disgust toward Bush Hager's intimate relationship with her pet. Even Bush Hager, however, thought the clip of Foley sharing his cereal with his cat was a bit too much. "Scott is a friend of our show. I wanted to call Scott. I wanted to do a phoner with him and say, ‘Scott, why do you have the kitty cat eating out of your cereal now?'" Jones said. "That looked too much for me," Bush Hager added.

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager previously revealed another strange habit with her cats.