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Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Awkward First Kiss During Spin the Bottle: His 'Breath Tasted Like Cheetos'

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager recounted her gross first kiss on' TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

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April 29 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager’s first kiss was not as magical as she imagined.

During the Wednesday, April 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, recounted the awkward moment she locked lips with a boy for the first time.

Bush Hager and co-host Sheinelle Jones played a game of “Spy the Lie” as guest Wilmer Valderrama guessed who was being truthful about the story.

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Jenna Bush Hager Details Her First Kiss

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Wilmer Valderrama played 'Spy the Lie' with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

“My first kiss was during a game of Spin the Bottle, and unfortunately, the boy’s breath tasted like Cheetos,” Bush Hager said with a straight face.

“Tasted, huh?” Jones, 48, asked.

“Well, smelled and tasted,” her costar clarified.

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'I Played Willingly'

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones tried to fool Wilmer Valderrama.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones tried to fool Wilmer Valderrama.

After Jones recited the same statement about the first kiss, Valderrama asked if she gets “triggered” when she sees bottles.

“No, because I’m proud of myself,” she replied.

“I don’t get triggered because I played willingly…” Bush Hager quipped. “It wasn’t '7 Minutes in Heaven,' because that might be triggering.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager made fun of Sheinelle Jones for being a bad liar.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager made fun of Sheinelle Jones for being a bad liar.

Walderrama, 46, continued to interrogate the women by asking what type of bottle was used.

“Oh my gosh, I remember it was one of those things…you don’t see them now. You don’t see them very often. One of those Coca Cola bottles. It was from his dad’s collection of popular old bottles,” Jones explained.

Bush Hager couldn’t contain her laughter, as she could tell her co-host was lying about taking a bottle from his “dad’s collection.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager's first kiss was during Spin the Bottle.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager's first kiss was during Spin the Bottle.

The actor asked the host if Secret Service was around at the time, to which Bush Hager confirmed she was “too young” to have security.

After much contemplation, Valderrama guessed correctly that Bush Hager was being truthful.

“I was such a good girl. I would not have been playing Spin the Bottle!” Jones exclaimed.

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Jenna Bush Hager Admits College Crush Cheated on Her

Image of Jenna Bush Hager's college crush cheated on her.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager's college crush cheated on her.

This is not the first time Bush Hager, who is now married to Henry Hager, has opened up about her dating history. During the Wednesday, February 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, she revealed she once caught her date cheating on her at a bar in college.

“If somebody kisses another girl in front of your face, they’re not into you…” she declared. “I’m not sure I was hard and fast [in leaving the bar]. That’s the way to do it, because the truth is life is too short. I always tell my girls, ‘You’re the chooser.’ Just because a guy likes you doesn’t mean you bend over…I didn’t mean it like that…you don’t bend over backward, ladies…you don’t change everything for a guy. You have so much to offer.”

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