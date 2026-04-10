Jenna Bush Hager’s Shocking Intimacy Confession: TV Host Jokes About Husband Henry Leaving Her 'Nasty' Notes When Bed Shopping

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Did Jenna Bush Hager accidentally spill some info about her intimate life? During the Friday, April 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, admitted her husband Henry left “nasty” notes when they used to go bed shopping. Bush Hager and co-host Sheinelle Jones were discussing Brandi Carlile’s recent comments about buying her loved ones mattresses after she made money for the first time.

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Jenna Bush Hager Makes Awkward Bed Shopping Confession

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones joked about bed shopping.

“I know that mattresses are important, especially in the beginning because on our shift, you need to be able to sleep well,” Jones explained. “When Henry and I first got married, we walked, we lived in Baltimore, to the Mattress Giant down the street. We bought the ‘celebrity.’ It was a Tempur-Pedic,” she explained. “It could’ve been the same one that Brandi has. Who knows…we put some money down, just the way she did. We paid it off. He would write things like, ‘Can’t wait to…’ That sounds weird.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager accidentally made a sexual innuendo on live TV.

Bush Hager glanced uncomfortably off to the side as the audience erupted into laughter. “No, go ahead!” Jones encouraged her. “I feel like you should finish, ‘Can’t wait to something.’” “Well, just be in the ‘celebrity,’” the 44-year-old insisted.

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Sheinelle Jones Teases Jenna Bush Hager's Sexual Innuendos

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones trolled Jenna Bush Hager over her words.

“Womp womp,” Jones teased. “I thought it was like, ‘Can’t wait to…you know.’” “No!” Bush Hager exclaimed. “I wasn’t being nasty. We love to be horizontal.” Her costar pointed out that her s------ innuendoes were only getting worse as the conversation went on. “Just by myself, I like to be [horizontal]. The ‘celebrity’ was a beautiful purchase, and two years ago, we said goodbye after 18 years. We loved that mattress…” she explained. “I don’t know why it was called the ‘celebrity,’ but we went with it.”

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Jenna Bush Hager Gets Turned on by 'Choreplay'

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

This is not the first time Bush Hager has given a sneak peek into her private life with her husband. On the January 8 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the media personality revealed an unlikely habit that turns her on. “I was into c----play,” she dished. “Like, watching Henry do the dishes gets you riled up?” guest co-host Matt Rogers asked.

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Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.