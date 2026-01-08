or
Jenna Bush Hager Teases Getting Turned on by Husband Henry Hager Doing Chores: 'Choreplay'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager exposed the unlikely form of foreplay she prefers with husband Henry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager spilled the beans on what gets her going in the bedroom.

During the Thursday, January 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 44, hinted at her favorite form of foreplay with husband Henry Hager.

She and guest co-host Matt Rogers were discussing a recent headline about a “choremance,” in which chores turn into romantic gestures, when the conversation took a sultry turn.

Image of Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

“I was into choreplay,” Jenna said while the studio audience erupted into laughter.

“Like, watching Henry do the dishes gets you riled up?” Matt asked.

The mom-of-three quickly backtracked, insisting it “just makes [her] appreciate him, which then allows for some romantic time.”

Matt’s mouth hung open, and the producers continued to laugh from off camera.

“One-hundred percent. I feel like there’s nothing hornier than watching someone make a bed,” the podcast host added, to which Jenna agreed. “Coming home…it smells good, and you can tell things are intentionally put away.”

Image of Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.

“Ooh, I love that! We don’t do enough dates because I like to go to bed at 8:37…I will say, and I appreciate this. Henry Hager sometimes looks at me, and he sees that my eyes are just shutting, and he’s like, ‘You stay in bed, I’m going to put the kids to sleep,’” she praised her man. “Hal Hager’s already asleep…but the other girls.”

Jenna shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, Hal, 7, with Henry.

Jenna Bush Hager Says It's Important to Date Someone With the 'Same Bedtime'

Image of Jenna Bush Hager hopes to go on more dates with Henry Hager in 2026.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager hopes to go on more dates with Henry Hager in 2026.

The media personality praised her husband for having similar sleep preferences.

“I think it’s very important…that you pick somebody that likes the same bedtime as you. Listen, we go out, on a Friday or Saturday, whatever. But usually, if you’re a major night owl or a morning person, you kind of like to get in the same rhythm…your Aura rings need to line up,” she explained.

Jenna Bush Hager Wants More Dates With Husband Henry

Image of Jenna Bush Hager teased what type of foreplay she likes.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager teased what type of foreplay she likes.

During the Wednesday, December 31, 2025, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the TV star stressed the importance of incorporating more date nights with Henry in 2026.

“We can go on more date nights,” Henry, who guest co-hosted, said, to which Jenna replied, “Let’s do it. We’re so tired, man. We just want to get in bed and suck our thumbs.”

The couple also recalled their early dating days, particularly how the 47-year-old won his woman over.

“I sure did [play it cool], and it worked perfectly,” he spilled, while Jenna agreed. “After our first date, there was a lot going on. Work was busy, and I just sort of…to your point, you’ve got to keep the interest there. For about three weeks, I didn’t contact you.”

