Jenna Bush Hager Teases Getting Turned on by Husband Henry Hager Doing Chores: 'Choreplay'

Jenna Bush Hager spilled the beans on what gets her going in the bedroom. During the Thursday, January 8, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 44, hinted at her favorite form of foreplay with husband Henry Hager. She and guest co-host Matt Rogers were discussing a recent headline about a “choremance,” in which chores turn into romantic gestures, when the conversation took a sultry turn.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

“I was into choreplay,” Jenna said while the studio audience erupted into laughter. “Like, watching Henry do the dishes gets you riled up?” Matt asked. The mom-of-three quickly backtracked, insisting it “just makes [her] appreciate him, which then allows for some romantic time.” Matt’s mouth hung open, and the producers continued to laugh from off camera. “One-hundred percent. I feel like there’s nothing hornier than watching someone make a bed,” the podcast host added, to which Jenna agreed. “Coming home…it smells good, and you can tell things are intentionally put away.”

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.

“Ooh, I love that! We don’t do enough dates because I like to go to bed at 8:37…I will say, and I appreciate this. Henry Hager sometimes looks at me, and he sees that my eyes are just shutting, and he’s like, ‘You stay in bed, I’m going to put the kids to sleep,’” she praised her man. “Hal Hager’s already asleep…but the other girls.” Jenna shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, Hal, 7, with Henry.

Jenna Bush Hager Says It's Important to Date Someone With the 'Same Bedtime'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager hopes to go on more dates with Henry Hager in 2026.

The media personality praised her husband for having similar sleep preferences. “I think it’s very important…that you pick somebody that likes the same bedtime as you. Listen, we go out, on a Friday or Saturday, whatever. But usually, if you’re a major night owl or a morning person, you kind of like to get in the same rhythm…your Aura rings need to line up,” she explained.

Jenna Bush Hager Wants More Dates With Husband Henry

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager teased what type of foreplay she likes.