Jenna Bush Hager Gives Cheeky Nod to Her Old Secret Service Codename While on Set of 'Line of Fire': Watch

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Jenna Bush Hager gave a nod to the codename Secret Service used while her father, George W. Bush, was in office. The anchor, 44, made a cheeky video about her time in the White House while promoting the NBC show she is producing, Line of Fire. The show follows a family who are each involved in different branches of the federal government, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service and the Department of Justice.

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'Just Call Me Jenna'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager made a joke about the name on set of 'Line of Fire.'

Naturally, Peter Krause, who plays a Secret Service agent on the show, and Tommy O'Brien, who also plays a member of the Secret Service, joined Bush Hager in the video in which they pretended to protect her from outside threats. "Twinkle is in the building," Krause declared, winking at her code name of years past. "Please stop calling me Twinkle. You can just call me Jenna," she jokingly pleaded, as the on-screen father and son duo stood on either side of her at a desk in the faux White House. "Sorry, ma'am," Krause and O'Brien took turns saying as they whispered their apologies to the former president's daughter.

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'Once Twinkle, Always Twinkle'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager admitted she will 'always' be Twinkle.

"Once Twinkle, always Twinkle," Bush Hager captioned the post on her Instagram page. "My Secret Service code name followed me all the way from the White House to the set of Line of Fire." Bush Hager was surrounded by Secret Service from 2001 to 2009 while her father was in the White House. Her twin sister, Barbara, had a matching code name: Turquoise. All of the family's codenames began with "T," since the Secret Service assigns a different letter to each first family. President Bush was Trailblazer and Laura Bush was Tempo.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush were Twinkle and Turquoise.

Commenters loved the wink at Jenna's White House days, chiming in to express their delight at seeing her adorable codename revived. "Hey, Twinkle, be nice to your security," one person joked. "But who WOULDN’T want to be Twinkle?!" another exclaimed, with a third adding, "You’re def Twinkle again. Can’t outrun that one." "Why does this code name TOTALLY track for you!?" a fourth wrote. "I love it!!!" "Once you have a codename, it always stays with you," a fifth gushed.

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager previously revealed that she also used a codename for hotels.