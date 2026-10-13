Jenna Bush Hager Gives Cheeky Nod to Her Old Secret Service Codename While on Set of 'Line of Fire': Watch
Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager gave a nod to the codename Secret Service used while her father, George W. Bush, was in office.
The anchor, 44, made a cheeky video about her time in the White House while promoting the NBC show she is producing, Line of Fire.
The show follows a family who are each involved in different branches of the federal government, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service and the Department of Justice.
'Just Call Me Jenna'
Naturally, Peter Krause, who plays a Secret Service agent on the show, and Tommy O'Brien, who also plays a member of the Secret Service, joined Bush Hager in the video in which they pretended to protect her from outside threats.
"Twinkle is in the building," Krause declared, winking at her code name of years past.
"Please stop calling me Twinkle. You can just call me Jenna," she jokingly pleaded, as the on-screen father and son duo stood on either side of her at a desk in the faux White House.
"Sorry, ma'am," Krause and O'Brien took turns saying as they whispered their apologies to the former president's daughter.
'Once Twinkle, Always Twinkle'
"Once Twinkle, always Twinkle," Bush Hager captioned the post on her Instagram page. "My Secret Service code name followed me all the way from the White House to the set of Line of Fire."
Bush Hager was surrounded by Secret Service from 2001 to 2009 while her father was in the White House. Her twin sister, Barbara, had a matching code name: Turquoise.
All of the family's codenames began with "T," since the Secret Service assigns a different letter to each first family.
President Bush was Trailblazer and Laura Bush was Tempo.
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Commenters loved the wink at Jenna's White House days, chiming in to express their delight at seeing her adorable codename revived.
"Hey, Twinkle, be nice to your security," one person joked.
"But who WOULDN’T want to be Twinkle?!" another exclaimed, with a third adding, "You’re def Twinkle again. Can’t outrun that one."
"Why does this code name TOTALLY track for you!?" a fourth wrote. "I love it!!!"
"Once you have a codename, it always stays with you," a fifth gushed.
Jenna previously revealed the codename she used while staying in hotels as the president's daughter on a 2025 episode of her morning talk show, TODAY With Jenna and Friends.
"Let's declassify it," she said. "My name was Holly Crawford. I know, Holly sounds like a good time, doesn't she? Well, I didn't come up with it."
"All I know is, if Holly Crawford shows up, she’s ready to order a margarita," she added, noting she started using the name when she was just 18 years old.