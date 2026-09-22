Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out 'Line of Fire' Actor Peter Krause for Calling Her by the Wrong Name: 'We Do Know Each Other'

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Jenna Bush Hager called out Peter Krause for referring to her by the wrong name. The anchor recalled a moment when the star of Line of Fire, a show she is producing on NBC, called her "Jennifer" on the Tuesday, September 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "We were on a Zoom and he accidentally called me 'Jennifer,'" she told the audience, sending her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, into a fit of laughter.

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'We Do Know Each Other'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager defended Peter Krause.

Bush Hager quickly came to the defense of the actor, letting it be known there was no drama on the set of her recently premiered series. "It was like one of those sorts of twists of the brain," she brushed off of Krause's mistake. "And I was like, 'We do know each other,' you know?" The mom-of-three referred to Krause as "so cute" after realizing he had accidentally flubbed her name. "He was adorable," she gushed.

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'She Got Me Back'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager called Peter Krause 'adorable.'

Krause appeared on the morning talk show just one day prior, admitting Bush Hager got her revenge after the incident. "She got back to me on that one," he teased. "She has a terrific sense of humor." He also discussed Line of Fire, a drama series that follows a family that works in federal law enforcement for the U.S. government. "It's really about the family, to me, anyway," he gushed over the "magic" of their show. "I love family drama. And there's a lot. It's peppered with comedy, I have to say. There's a lot of stuff in this."

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Source: MEGA Peter Krause spoke out about Jenna Bush Hager's involvement in the show.

The Parenthood alum also thanked Bush Hager and offered her congratulations on the series' early success. Krause previously spoke to USA Today about Bush Hager's role and influence on the series as the daughter of a former president who had her own Secret Service for eight years.

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager 'got back' at Peter Krause for the flub.