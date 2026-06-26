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Jenna Bush Hager Recalls 'Huge Fight' With Dad George W. Bush While in High School: 'Let's Hope My Kids Are Better Behaved'

Jenna Bush Hager,George W. Bush
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager read aloud a letter she wrote when she was 17 on 'Jenna & Sheinelle.'

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June 26 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager detailed a "huge fight" between her teenage self and her presidential parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, before the family moved to the White House.

The anchor revealed a letter she wrote to a high school friend on the Friday, June 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

"My parents are going out of town this weekend, but my grandma is coming into town," her 17-year-old self wrote. "That really blows."

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Source: @JennaSheinelle/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager did a dramatic reading of an 11th grade letter.

Modern-day Jenna paused to apologize to her late grandmother.

"See, you can tell I'm 17 because now I would love a night with my grandma," she said. "May she rest in peace."

Her teenage self, however, was hoping to have a little fun with the house all to herself.

"I had a huge fight with my parents and I told them I am spending Friday night with someone anyway," Jenna continued reading.

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Jenna Bush Hager,
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager detailed trying to 'stay out late' while her parents were out of town.

Jenna's cohost, Sheinelle Jones, responded in disbelief.

"Can you imagine?" she asked.

"Well, I did it," Jenna responded before continuing her dramatic reading of the high school note.

"Let's stay out late. Are anybody's parents out of town?" she continued.

The note went on to dive into teenage boy drama and high school gossip, with Sheinelle and Jenna commenting on their love of high school house parties.

"House parties were so fun and I think I thought my parents were going out of town and I was going to get one," Jenna explained. "And they were like, 'No, grandma is coming to town.'"

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Jenna Bush Hager,
Source: MEGGA

Jenna Bush Hager was known for her escapades in the White House.

"Let's just hope my kids are better behaved than I am," she added. "I was also the class president, though, I talked about decorating the school for homecoming."

Jenna has frequently spoken about her wild teenage escapades in and out of the White House. Her family headed to Washington, D.C,. in 2001 when Jenna was 19, while her father served two terms as president.

Though Jenna was known for being a wild party girl, she also graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and went on to work for UNICEF.

"I think it makes us more well-rounded," Sheinelle assessed, speaking of the duo's balance between fun and responsibility.

'House Parties Were the Best'

Jenna Bush Hager,Sheinelle Jones,
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones reminisced on high school parties.

Sheinelle admitted to enjoying some house parties herself back in the day.

"House parties were the best," she declared. "It was my first slow dance."

She described slow dancing in a dark corner with her high school crush to a Mary J. Blige song.

"Do they still do those? I'm sure they still do those," she said. "I don't even want to think about it."

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