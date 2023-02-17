Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Struggling With Her Body Image At 9 Years Old, Felt Pressure To Be Skinny
Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she has struggled with her body image since age 9, but she's now changed her outlook — for good.
"I no longer think that way and I haven't for quite some time. I think having children, and your body changing in that way, is such a good reset where you realize, ‘Wow, I've been doing this incredible thing, and my body is so much more than a vessel to be made fun of, to be worrying about,'" the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna spilled.
The former president’s daughter shared, "I found a journal over Christmas break where in fourth grade my New Year's resolution was to lose 5 lbs. — my daughter, my eldest is now in fourth grade and she seems so young."
The mother-of-three discussed how her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, was always encouraging when she was younger, and she "never used the word diet." However, Jenna said societal pressure to be thin still impacted her.
Jenna shared that exercise, meditation and healthy eating habits have allowed her to not compare herself to others.
"I notice the change in my day if I don't meditate," she said. "I've always meditated, but I make it a must now. It's a must do. Instead of racing to my inbox and my phone and my studying for the show, I give myself a beat first so that I can be with myself and write in my journal."
As a working mom, she mentioned how she incorporates fruits and veggies in her day.
To complete her healthy morning routine, the TV personality makes sure to get a workout in. "I love exercise. I'm one of those weird people that love it. I sort of need it for my mind as much as my body," she noted.
Jenna married her husband Henry Hager in 2008. The couple live in their Long Island home with her three kids: Mila, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and Hal, 3.
