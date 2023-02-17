Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Struggling With Her Body Image At 9 Years Old, Felt Pressure To Be Skinny

Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she has struggled with her body image since age 9, but she's now changed her outlook — for good.

"I no longer think that way and I haven't for quite some time. I think having children, and your body changing in that way, is such a good reset where you realize, ‘Wow, I've been doing this incredible thing, and my body is so much more than a vessel to be made fun of, to be worrying about,'" the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna spilled.