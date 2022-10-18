OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Hoda Kotb
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

jenna hoda pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 17 2022, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.

The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."

Article continues below advertisement
jenna hoda
Source: mega

Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA KOTB DESPITE FEUD RUMORS

"And her sixth, yes sixth...." Bush Hager repeated, causing her co-host to cut off her train of thought and draw attention to her mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

"You said sixth?" Kotb, 58, asked, correcting the 40-year-old's pronunciation, which prompted Bush Hager to snap back, "I said sixth!"

After Kotb grunted in response, Bush Hager closed out the segment, saying, "....Netflix special called 'Hot Forever,' we have a sneak peek," as her elder co-host looked on tensely.

This wasn't the first awkward moment between the ladies — and their viewers have been less than amused by their banter in recent episodes.

Just last week, the roles were reversed with Bush Hager cutting Kotb off multiple times. "Y'all it's almost Christmas because we're in the middle of October," Bush Hager said, and when Kotb tried to respond, the younger host shouted, "I know we have Thanksgiving to get to!"

Article continues below advertisement
jennahager
Source: mega

"I agree, no I agree … well you know why..." Kotb attempted to say, but Bush Hager cut her off: "It's gotten out of control!"

Some Today viewers grew frustrated by the exchange and took to Twitter to plead with Bush Hager over her constant rude antics on the show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"@JennaBushHager Can you please stop interrupting other people. It’s NOT your show. You’ve changed and are the reason I turn off the show," while another added, "@HodaAndJenna I am no longer watching your show as I am tired of Jenna interrupting Hoda and guests."

HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE WANTS TO BE 'SET UP' BY PAL JENNA BUSH HAGER FOLLOWING JOEL SCHIFFMAN SPLIT

Bush Hager also came under fire earlier in the month for not having any thoughts of her own, with trolls calling her out for constantly repeating what Kotb says.

The Sun reported on the costars' awkward moment.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.