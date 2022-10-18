Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment
Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.
The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."
Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."
"And her sixth, yes sixth...." Bush Hager repeated, causing her co-host to cut off her train of thought and draw attention to her mistake.
"You said sixth?" Kotb, 58, asked, correcting the 40-year-old's pronunciation, which prompted Bush Hager to snap back, "I said sixth!"
After Kotb grunted in response, Bush Hager closed out the segment, saying, "....Netflix special called 'Hot Forever,' we have a sneak peek," as her elder co-host looked on tensely.
This wasn't the first awkward moment between the ladies — and their viewers have been less than amused by their banter in recent episodes.
Just last week, the roles were reversed with Bush Hager cutting Kotb off multiple times. "Y'all it's almost Christmas because we're in the middle of October," Bush Hager said, and when Kotb tried to respond, the younger host shouted, "I know we have Thanksgiving to get to!"
"I agree, no I agree … well you know why..." Kotb attempted to say, but Bush Hager cut her off: "It's gotten out of control!"
Some Today viewers grew frustrated by the exchange and took to Twitter to plead with Bush Hager over her constant rude antics on the show.
"@JennaBushHager Can you please stop interrupting other people. It’s NOT your show. You’ve changed and are the reason I turn off the show," while another added, "@HodaAndJenna I am no longer watching your show as I am tired of Jenna interrupting Hoda and guests."
Bush Hager also came under fire earlier in the month for not having any thoughts of her own, with trolls calling her out for constantly repeating what Kotb says.