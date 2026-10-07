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Jenna Bush Hager Felt Defeated by Passive Aggressive Comments About Her Weight After She Returned From Maternity Leave: 'Your Sizes Don't Exactly Fit'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager cringed at her own performance.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager looked back on a "hard-to-watch" moment two months after having her son.

The anchor reacted to a clip of herself performing the iconic Dirty Dancing finale sequence in honor of Halloween on the October 7 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

She and her co-anchor, Sheinelle Jones, played the 2019 clip in honor of the film's upcoming 40th anniversary.

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager reacted to her own Halloween performance.

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager performed a 'Dirty Dancing' routine with Willie Geist.

While Jones remembered the entire team cracking up in real time when Bush Hager acted as the Baby to Willie Geist's Johnny, the mom-of-three had much less fond memories of the moment.

"I had had Hal in August [of that year]," she recalled of welcoming her son via C-section just a couple of months before her dance routine. "I came back from my maternity leave for that day only."

Fresh off having a baby, Bush Hager remembered heading to the wardrobe department for her film-accurate costume, only to be shaded for her postpartum size.

"Ooh, your sizes don't exactly fit, this little tiny pink dress that we're going to put you in," she claimed the costumers told her.

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager was praised for her past performance by her co-host.

Jones quickly jumped in to defend Bush Hager, who at the time leapt back in with a positive attitude despite technically being on maternity leave.

"Who cares? You just go for it, that's why we love you," Jones exclaimed. "The fact that you went for it, and your face, like, you commit."

Bush Hager did note that she enjoyed watching Geist as her partner, who appeared fully committed to executing the perfect Patrick Swayze.

"I really like being Willie's partner on Halloween because he really likes a costume," she shared. "And we did lessons."

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'Oh, Honey'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager recalled choreographers making passive aggressive comments.

Bush Hager attempted to nail the routine with help from some professionals.

But when she asked how the duo was going to flawlessly execute the movie's tricky but iconic lift, the freshly postpartum mom was met with discouragement.

"I was like, 'But how is he going to lift me?'" she asked innocently. "And they were like, 'Oh, honey. He's not going to lift you. We're going to get a mannequin for that.'"

Between the passive-aggressive comments from the wardrobe team and the condescending tone of her dance instructor, Bush Hager really took a beating on her one day back from maternity leave.

'It's Hard to Watch'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager praised her past self.

"That was a double whammy," she said, sounding defeated.

While Jones praised Bush Hager for getting back out there and totally committing to the costume, Bush Hager noted that it was a challenging viewing experience, even seven years later.

"It's hard for me to watch it," she shared. "Good job, Jenna from my past."

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