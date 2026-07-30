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Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Henry Hager Thought She Was 'Pranking' Him After Her Water Broke at Baby Shower: 'Everyone Was Laughing'

Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager recaled her husband not believing she was in labor.

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July 30 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager revealed the unexpected thing that occurred at her first baby shower.

Bush Hager reflected with Sheinelle Jones on the times she was an expectant mother on the Thursday, July 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

The 44-year-old has three children whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager: Mila, 13, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6.

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'Of Course This Happened'

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager went into labor with her first daughter in 2013.

Bush Hager looked back at her April 2013 baby shower for her oldest daughter, which took an unexpected turn.

"My sister threw one for my best friend, Molly, and me. My sister and her sister-in-law threw a combo," she recalled. "And my water broke at it."

Bush Hager admitted she was shocked when she unexpectedly went into labor but started "laughing hysterically" at the unfortunate situation.

"Well, I was like, 'Are you kidding? Of course this happened,'" Bush Hager continued. "And Henry didn't believe us; he thought we were pranking because everyone was laughing."

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Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, thought his wife was playing a prank on him.

According to Bush Hager, it took some convincing for her husband to really believe that his first child was truly on her way mid-celebration.

"They were like 'Get in the shower.' And then Carrie Frasier, who worked on the show, was there. That's how long I've worked with her," Bush Hager recalled.

It turns out her co-worker was the key to getting Bush Hager's husband to spring into action.

"Carrie's honest. Not that I'm not honest," she said. "But I've played a prank or two. She called [her husband], who was with Henry and was like, 'This is real. She's on the way to the hospital. Tell Henry to put his beer down and get to the hospital.'"

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'It Was Like a Romantic Comedy'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager called her first childbirth a 'movie.'

Bush Hager likened her first childbirth to being in a "movie."

She opened up about the chaotic labor to the TODAY Show right after she welcomed Mila more than 13 years ago.

"I kind of started sweating, which I guess is a normal thing, but then, all of a sudden, in front of all of my friends, my water broke," she said at the time. "It was like a romantic comedy."

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager delivered her youngest child via C-section.

Bush Hager has also shared stories of delivering her youngest child, Henry, who came into the world in August 2019.

"I made a birthing playlist," Bush Hager shared in December 2025. "And the craziest thing is I was having a C-section.

"I'm on the table getting cut open," she continued. "And I'm like 'Honey, change that song please!'"

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