Jenna Bush Hager Has a 'Lot of Empathy' for Justin Bieber After Pop Star Posted Cryptic Father's Day Message
Jenna Bush Hager is concerned about Justin Bieber's well-being.
The talk show host, 43, expressed how she feels sorry for the struggling pop star during the Wednesday, June 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
"We were just saying we have a lot of empathy for Justin Bieber," Bush Hager lamented.
"He's clearly going through something," pop culture expert Nessa Diab added. "I feel bad because this was supposed to be a very joyful time. It's his first Father's Day....he's clearly hurting, and he's just sick and tired of dealing with it."
Justin Bieber's Concerning Father's Day Post
On Monday, June 16, just one day after Father's Day, the dad of Jack, 9 months, admitted he has "anger issues."
"People keep telling me to heal. Don’y you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?" he wrote. "I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry."
He concluded, "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus his the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?"
Justin Bieber Cuts Off Friend in Angry Rant
- Justin Bieber Slammed By Ellen Page's Choreographer Wife Emma Portner — 'The Way You Degrade Women Is An Abomination'
- Justin Bieber Calls For Laura Ingraham's Firing Following Her Comments About Nipsey Hussle — 'How Dare You!'
- 'Just Keep Moving': Perez Hilton Shares Advice For Chrissy Teigen As The Two Face Bullying Backlash
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In June, Justin, 31, exposed screenshots of a text message conversation showing him breaking up with a friend.
"I will never suppress my emotions for someone," he said. "Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person to not be traumatized is simply mean."
His friend said he wasn't "used to someone lashing out at" them, adding, "it’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger."
"Ouch. This friendship is officially over," the "Peaches" singer replied. "I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries."
He finished cutting off his former pal by writing, "I thought you were a p----. Which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. This confirms you were the p---- I always thought you were...please leave me alone now."