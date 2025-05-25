Hailey Bieber's 'Priority Is Protecting Her Family' Amid Justin's Rumored Mental Health Woes: 'Focused on Their Future, Not the Drama'
Hailey Bieber is shielding her 9-month-old son, Jack, from social media drama.
The mom, 28, is focusing on family amid divorce rumors from her husband, Justin Bieber.
"Friends say her priority is protecting her family," an insider revealed to an outlet. "Justin and Jack come first, which is why she is tuning everyone else out. She’s focused on their future, not the drama."
The insider added that she "makes and follows her own rules" and does not allow any controversy about her relationship to color her judgment.
Is Justin Bieber Okay?
Concerns about Justin’s mental state arose when he was videoed smoking what appeared to be marijuana next to his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon, at Coachella. However, Hailey doesn’t seem to be concerned about her man.
"She refuses to make excuses or speak for Justin," the source said. "The constant speculation about his mental state and their marriage has to be tough, but Hailey has a remarkable ability to stay calm. She is resilient and won’t take any c---."
Hailey Bieber Defends Her Husband
In a Tuesday, May 20, interview, the model expressed how frustrated she is with the constant noise stemming from the internet.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life," she told a publication. "To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf---, I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."
Hailey denies all rumors and expressed her gratitude for her husband, particularly how supportive he was throughout her near-fatal, induced childbirth. She remembers him thinking, "My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never."
The beauty mogul further flattered her man while accepting Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she gushed during her speech.
Are Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Getting Divorced?
On May 7, the "Peaches" singer ignited a storm of speculation about a potential divorce when he wrote on social media, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting."
Just two days prior, Hailey stepped out at the Met Gala solo and attended after-parties with Kendall Jenner.
In March, the Rhode Beauty founder unfollowed Justin on Instagram, which she insisted was a "glitch."
In January, Justin accidentally removed his wife from his following list as well.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here," he wrote on social media.