Hailey Bieber's 'Priority Is Protecting Her Family' Amid Justin's Rumored Mental Health Woes: 'Focused on Their Future, Not the Drama'

In a Tuesday, May 20, interview, the model expressed how frustrated she is with the constant noise stemming from the internet.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life," she told a publication. "To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf---, I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

Hailey denies all rumors and expressed her gratitude for her husband, particularly how supportive he was throughout her near-fatal, induced childbirth. She remembers him thinking, "My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never."

The beauty mogul further flattered her man while accepting Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24.

"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she gushed during her speech.