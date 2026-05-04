Jenna Bush Hager Forgives Craig Melvin for Exposing Her 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Cameo: 'He Didn’t Mean To'

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Jenna Bush Hager is giving Craig Melvin the benefit of the doubt after he accidentally revealed her The Devil Wears Prada 2 cameo. During the Monday, May 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, forgave her Today costar for spilling the major movie news on-air.

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Source: TODAY Jenna Bush Hager was shocked when Craig Melvin revealed her cameo.

“We’ve been talking for so long that Jenna had this cameo in the film, and you haven’t been able to talk about it until really now,” co-host Sheinelle Jones noted. “I think they wanted the film to come out,” Bush Hager replied. “Craig didn’t mean to bust me, but he busted me, so therefore, it felt like there was this long window. But really, we weren’t supposed to be talking about it.” Jones agreed it wasn’t a big deal Melvin gave things away because it created “buzz” that got people excited to watch Bush Hager’s cameo.

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Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager Is in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Source: MEGA Craig Melvin didn't know Jenna Bush Hager's movie news was a secret.

Melvin let it slip that his costar would appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the Wednesday, April 8, installment. “By the way, you know how [I know] that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin asked on Today. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!” Bush Hager’s was left speechless, with her mouth hung open. “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you’re…” the mom-of-three managed to respond. “This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!” Savannah Guthrie exclaimed. Melvin insisted he thought it was “common knowledge” already, to which Al Roker quipped, “It is now!” “Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH,” Melvin apologized. “Why don’t you read my journal while you’re at it?” Guthrie joked.

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Jenna Bush Hager Goes Behind the Scenes of Her 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cameo

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager arrived to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set late.

During Monday’s episode of Jenna & Sheinelle, Bush Hager detailed her exciting movie moment. “I got invited to play myself, which is really the only part I can play,” she expressed. Producers rolled a behind-the-scenes clip of her on the set of a fake Hamptons party, holding inauthentic wine. “What is it, colored water?” Jones asked. “I can’t remember. I didn’t drink it,” Bush Hager admitted.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager had one line in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'