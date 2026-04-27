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Meryl Streep Refused to Answer Questions About Rumored Relationship With Martin Short on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Press Tour: Insider

meryl streep silent martin short romance rumors
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep reportedly banned questions about her rumored romance with Martin Short on press tour.

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April 27 2026, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

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Meryl Streep is keeping the spotlight on her work — and away from her rumored romance.

According to insiders, the Oscar-winning actress has made it clear she didn't want to discuss her alleged relationship with Martin Short while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Over the past month, Streep has been busy with press appearances and red carpet events for the highly anticipated sequel. But behind the scenes, sources said there’s been a very specific rule in place.

“No questions about her rumored romance with Martin Short,” the heads-up went, per Rob Shuter’s Substack page.

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image of Meryl Streep reportedly issued a firm directive to avoid questions about her rumored relationship with Martin Short.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep reportedly issued a firm directive to avoid questions about her rumored relationship with Martin Short.

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“It wasn’t suggested — it was mandated. Publicists made it crystal clear: ‘Do not go there,’” the insider added. “Everyone got the memo. Break it, and you risk losing access — it’s that simple.”

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As a result, interviews tied to the press tour have reportedly been closely monitored.

“This is tightly controlled. Every question is vetted — the narrative is managed,” the insider shared.

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image of Insiders claimed interviews were 'tightly controlled,' with every question carefully vetted.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed interviews were 'tightly controlled,' with every question carefully vetted.

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Still, the buzz around Streep and Short hasn’t slowed down. In fact, one eyewitness claimed their connection was hard to ignore during a recent theater outing.

“Where they were openly affectionate, arms around each other throughout the performance,” they explained.

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Source: SiriusXM/YouTube
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Interestingly, despite the reported restrictions, Streep herself briefly talked about Short during the tour — and it caught people off guard.

“She brought him up herself — and that’s what stunned everyone,” the source said.

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image of Meryl Streep surprised fans by casually mentioning Martin Short during a radio interview.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep surprised fans by casually mentioning Martin Short during a radio interview.

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That moment appeared to play out publicly during the Tuesday, April 21, episode of “Andy Radio Live.” While sitting alongside Anne Hathaway, Streep was asked about a possible return to Broadway — and she didn’t hesitate to mention Short.

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"Oh, I would love to do so. I was talking with Marty Short about that," the iconic star, 76, revealed with a huge smile spread across her face.

"We were thinking that would be fun to do," she added.

"To do something together?" asked Andy Cohen, to which Streep replied, "Yeah."

"That would be so cool!" raved costar Emily Blunt, while Cohen responded, "Wow! That would be great!"

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Streep and Short, both 76, have shared the screen as love interests on Only Murders in the Building since she joined the hit show in Season 3. Their natural chemistry quickly sparked dating rumors, especially after it was revealed she had quietly separated from her husband, Don Gummer, years earlier.

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image o fSources said the pair prefer to keep their relationship private, describing what they have as 'special.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said the pair prefer to keep their relationship private, describing what they have as 'special.'

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While neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, their offscreen moments have only fueled speculation. The couple was seen holding hands at the Season 4 premiere of the show in August 2024, in addition to being spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together in Santa Monica.

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By December of that year, insiders claimed, "Their romance was the worst-kept secret on set. The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops."

Another source explained why the two have chosen to stay quiet.

"She thinks it’s silly to call Martin her boyfriend, and besides, she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business," the insider said. "What they have is special. It works for them."

For now, Streep appears focused on her latest project, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 set to hit theaters in the United States on May 1.

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