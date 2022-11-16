Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandfather George H.W. Bush 'Became A Bit Of A Surrogate Father' To President Bill Clinton

Better together!

Today maven and former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager got candid about bridging bipartisan politics earlier this week, sharing the heartwarming story behind her grandfather Republican President George H.W. Bush’s unlikely friendship with his successor and one-time political foe, Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Just one week after early November’s midterm elections, the TV staple revealed that her famous grandpa managed to strike up a close relationship with Clinton, who defeated him in the 1992 election, a testament to the power of collaborating across the political aisle.